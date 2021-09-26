Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PM Modi to address the nation on 81st edition of Mann Ki Baat today

Mann Ki Baat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier this month invited inputs and suggestions from citizens for the 81st edition of the monthly radio programme scheduled for September 26.
Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 26, 2021 05:41 AM IST
Mann Ki Baat today: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on the monthly radio programme on Sunday, September 26. (File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Sunday, September 26, through his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio programme. This will be the 81st edition of the broadcast, which is aired on the last Sunday of every month. The Prime Minister, who concluded his official three-day visit to the United States – capping off his tour with a series of key meets with US president Joe Biden, vice-president Kamala Harris, and a speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) – is expected to bring up a host of pressing issues in his Sunday address to fellow Indians.

Earlier this month, the Prime Minister invited inputs and suggestions from citizens for the 81st edition of the Mann Ki Baat programme. Taking to his personal handle on Twitter, Modi shared the link of the official MyGov portal and wrote, “Have been getting several interesting inputs for this month's Mann Ki Baat, which will take place on the 26th. Keep sharing your insights on the NaMo App, MyGov, or record your message on 1800-11-7800.”

Also Read | At UNGA, PM Modi sends tough message to Pakistan, asks for collective voice against expansionism

Earlier still, the Prime Minister noted that 75 per cent of the citizens who send their feedback and suggestions to the government about Mann Ki Baat are below the age of 35—pointing out that the programme reflects “the view of the youth of India.”

The 81st edition of the Mann Ki Baat programme will be live-streamed on the Bharatiya Janta Party’s (BJP’s) YouTube channel and the official website of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). It will also be broadcast on the network of All India Radio, Doordarshan, and the AIR News website www.newsonair.com and Newsonair mobile app.

In the last edition of the Mann Ki Baat programme, the Prime Minister asked Indians to salute the efforts of a Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Bihar and the Kanjirangal Panchayat in Tamil Nadu for their initiative towards village waste management and self-reliance. He also hailed the language of Sanskrit and the efforts of various scholars and researchers in strengthening global cultural ties through this language.

