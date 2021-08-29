Mann Ki Baat Highlights: Sanskrit strengthens cultural ties, says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation through the latest episode of his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio programme. He paid tribute to Major Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary, wished people on Janmashtami and lauded people of Indore for making it the first 'Water Plus' city in the country. Previously, PM Modi spoke through Mann Ki Baat on July 25, which was its 79th edition. "Tune in tomorrow at 11am," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) tweeted on Saturday.
Listeners can tune into regional episodes of today’s address immediately after the Prime Minister’s address, and at 8pm as well on the concerned regional channels of All India Radio and Doordarshan.
The first Mann Ki Baat episode was broadcast on October 3, 2014.
Follow all the updates here:
-
AUG 29, 2021 11:36 AM IST
Sanskrit plays major role in strengthening cultural ties: PM Modi
Sanskrit plays an important role in strengthening cultural ties, says PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat.
-
AUG 29, 2021 11:23 AM IST
Mann Ki Baat has now become global, says PM Modi
PM Modi says that Mann Ki Baat is no longer restricted only to India, people across the world are talking about it. "I receive messages from Indians based abroad," he says.
-
AUG 29, 2021 11:19 AM IST
'Whenever we speak of Swachh Bharat, Indore automatically comes up'
"Whenever we speak of Swachh Bharat, Indore's name automatically comes up. It has been number 1 in Swachh Bharat rankings. But people of Indore are not satisfied with just that. They have made it the first Water Plus in the country," says PM Modi.
-
AUG 29, 2021 11:13 AM IST
PM Modi recalls meeting with Jadurani Dasi
Ahead of Janmashtami on Monday, PM Modi recalls meeting with American national Jadurani Dasi, who works with ISKCON.
-
AUG 29, 2021 11:08 AM IST
Cannot let momentum in sports stop, says PM Modi
India may have not won that many medals in Olympics, but today's youth is exploring opportunities related to sports. We cannot let this momentum stop. Let's made this momentum permanent in all walks of life: PM Modi
-
AUG 29, 2021 11:04 AM IST
Today's youth doesn't want to follow routine practices, says PM Modi
Today's youth does not want to follow routine practices. He wants to go to unknown places and when he makes up mind, no one can stop him: PM Modi
-
AUG 29, 2021 11:02 AM IST
PM Modi pays tribute to Major Dhyan Chand
PM Modi begins his address with tribute to Major Dhyan Chand, lauds Indian Hockey teams over their performance in the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics.
-
AUG 29, 2021 11:01 AM IST
80th episode of Mann Ki Baat begins
PM Modi begins addressing the nation through Mann Ki Baat. This is the 80th episode of the monthly radio programme.
-
AUG 29, 2021 10:47 AM IST
PM Modi likely to speak on Covid-19, Tokyo Paralympics
During his speech, the Prime Minister will likely speak on the current Covid-19 situation in the country, as well as the ongoing Paralympic Games in Tokyo. Also, today is 116th birth anniversary of legendary Hockey player Major Dhyan Chand.
-
AUG 29, 2021 10:43 AM IST
PM Modi's 80th Mann Ki Baat at 11am
PM Modi will address the nation through 80th episode of his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio programme at 11am. The previous two episodes were aired on June 27 and July 25 respectively.
Get our daily newsletter
Mann ki Baat: PM Modi hails India's 'Yuva Shakti'
- PM Modi noted that at a larger level, there is renewed momentum towards sports across the nation.
Rakesh Tikait meets injured farmers, 2-hr road blockade call given in Punjab
PM Modi addresses nation through Mann Ki Baat. Watch live
Mann Ki Baat LIVE: Sanskrit strengthens cultural ties, says PM Modi
Scripted history: PM lauds Bhavina for clinching silver in Tokyo Paralympics
NCB arrests actor Armaan Kohli in alleged drugs case
India logs 45,083 new Covid-19 cases, 35,840 recoveries in last 24 hours
- The new phase of universalisation of vaccination commenced on June 21.
Indian military to brain-storm over Taliban in Afghanistan
National Sports Day: Nation remembers Dhyan Chand on 116th birth anniversary
Congratulations pour in for Bhavina Patel on winning silver in Tokyo Paralympics
- Patel won the medal after losing to China's Zhou Ying in the final of the women's singles class 4 event. She had earlier reached the final by defeating world no. 3 China's Miao Zhang 7-11, 11-7, 11-4, 9-11, 11-8 on Saturday.
Air Force to replace INSAS rifles with new AK-103 weapons, details here
News updates from HT: Last UK troops have left Kabul, says ministry of defence
Covid vaccine drive to speed up further in September; 240 mn to be inoculated
IRCTC's 'Bharat Darshan' special train to start today: Check details here
- The IRCTC in a statement said that the Bharat Darshan package is one of the most affordable, all-inclusive tour packages and all the important tourist places in the country will be covered by the special train.
Breaking news: Rain lashes various parts of Thiruvananthapuram
- Breaking News Updates August 29, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.