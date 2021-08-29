Mann Ki Baat Highlights: Sanskrit strengthens cultural ties, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation through the latest episode of his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio programme. He paid tribute to Major Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary, wished people on Janmashtami and lauded people of Indore for making it the first 'Water Plus' city in the country. Previously, PM Modi spoke through Mann Ki Baat on July 25, which was its 79th edition. "Tune in tomorrow at 11am," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) tweeted on Saturday.

Listeners can tune into regional episodes of today’s address immediately after the Prime Minister’s address, and at 8pm as well on the concerned regional channels of All India Radio and Doordarshan.

The first Mann Ki Baat episode was broadcast on October 3, 2014.