Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)

Mann Ki Baat Highlights: Sanskrit strengthens cultural ties, says PM Modi

Today's episode is the 80th of the monthly radio programme. PM Modi previously spoke through Mann Ki Baat on July 25.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 29, 2021 11:36 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation through the latest episode of his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio programme. He paid tribute to Major Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary, wished people on Janmashtami and lauded people of Indore for making it the first 'Water Plus' city in the country. Previously, PM Modi spoke through Mann Ki Baat on July 25, which was its 79th edition. "Tune in tomorrow at 11am," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) tweeted on Saturday.

Listeners can tune into regional episodes of today’s address immediately after the Prime Minister’s address, and at 8pm as well on the concerned regional channels of All India Radio and Doordarshan.

The first Mann Ki Baat episode was broadcast on October 3, 2014.

Follow all the updates here:

  • AUG 29, 2021 11:36 AM IST

    Sanskrit plays major role in strengthening cultural ties: PM Modi

    Sanskrit plays an important role in strengthening cultural ties, says PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat.

  • AUG 29, 2021 11:23 AM IST

    Mann Ki Baat has now become global, says PM Modi

    PM Modi says that Mann Ki Baat is no longer restricted only to India, people across the world are talking about it. "I receive messages from Indians based abroad," he says.

  • AUG 29, 2021 11:19 AM IST

    'Whenever we speak of Swachh Bharat, Indore automatically comes up'

    "Whenever we speak of Swachh Bharat, Indore's name automatically comes up. It has been number 1 in Swachh Bharat rankings. But people of Indore are not satisfied with just that. They have made it the first Water Plus in the country," says PM Modi.

  • AUG 29, 2021 11:13 AM IST

    PM Modi recalls meeting with Jadurani Dasi

    Ahead of Janmashtami on Monday, PM Modi recalls meeting with American national Jadurani Dasi, who works with ISKCON.

  • AUG 29, 2021 11:08 AM IST

    Cannot let momentum in sports stop, says PM Modi

    India may have not won that many medals in Olympics, but today's youth is exploring opportunities related to sports. We cannot let this momentum stop. Let's made this momentum permanent in all walks of life: PM Modi

  • AUG 29, 2021 11:04 AM IST

    Today's youth doesn't want to follow routine practices, says PM Modi

    Today's youth does not want to follow routine practices. He wants to go to unknown places and when he makes up mind, no one can stop him: PM Modi

  • AUG 29, 2021 11:02 AM IST

    PM Modi pays tribute to Major Dhyan Chand

    PM Modi begins his address with tribute to Major Dhyan Chand, lauds Indian Hockey teams over their performance in the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics.

  • AUG 29, 2021 11:01 AM IST

    80th episode of Mann Ki Baat begins

    PM Modi begins addressing the nation through Mann Ki Baat. This is the 80th episode of the monthly radio programme.

  • AUG 29, 2021 10:47 AM IST

    PM Modi likely to speak on Covid-19, Tokyo Paralympics

    During his speech, the Prime Minister will likely speak on the current Covid-19 situation in the country, as well as the ongoing Paralympic Games in Tokyo. Also, today is 116th birth anniversary of legendary Hockey player Major Dhyan Chand.

  • AUG 29, 2021 10:43 AM IST

    PM Modi's 80th Mann Ki Baat at 11am

    PM Modi will address the nation through 80th episode of his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio programme at 11am. The previous two episodes were aired on June 27 and July 25 respectively.

