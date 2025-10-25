PM Modi to attend Chhattisgarh silver jubilee celebration on November 1

Raipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the silver jubilee celebration of Chhattisgarh State Foundation Day (Rajyotsav 2025) on November 1, marking 25 years since the state’s formation, officials said Saturday. PM Modi is scheduled to arrive in Raipur on the evening of October 31 and stay overnight in the state capital before taking part in multiple programmes the next day.

According to officials, five major events have been planned across Raipur as part of the Prime Minister’s visit. On November 1, he will interact with 2,500 children at the Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospital, inaugurate the new building of the Prajapita Brahma Kumaris organisation, dedicate the new Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly building, and inaugurate the Tribal Museum.

Chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai described the visit as a matter of great pride for the people of the state. “On November 1, Chhattisgarh will complete 25 glorious years of its formation. This Silver Jubilee year is a celebration of the state’s achievements and progress,” he said.

Highlighting the Centre’s and the state government’s coordinated efforts to tackle Maoist extremism, Sai said, “Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have shown strong resolve in the fight against Naxalism. The state’s effective rehabilitation policy has encouraged a steady rise in Maoist surrenders. The Prime Minister’s visit will further strengthen the spirit of development, trust, and renewed energy in Chhattisgarh.”

Officials said detailed arrangements are being made for the Prime Minister’s programmes, which are expected to see participation from thousands of citizens as Chhattisgarh marks 25 years since its creation on November 1, 2000.