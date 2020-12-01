e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 30, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / PM Modi to chair all-party meet on Covid on Dec 4

PM Modi to chair all-party meet on Covid on Dec 4

The PM has, so far, interacted with six companies involved in the preparation of the vaccine. On Monday, over video conferencing he interacted with teams from Gennova Biopharma, Biological E and Dr. Reddy’s.

india Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 01:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
This will be the second all-party meeting called by the government to discuss the Covid-19 situation since the Covid-19 outbreak. The first meeting was held on April 20 amid a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the virus.
This will be the second all-party meeting called by the government to discuss the Covid-19 situation since the Covid-19 outbreak. The first meeting was held on April 20 amid a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the virus.(ANI)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to chair an all-party meeting on December 4, to discuss the Covid-19 situation in the country, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The Parliamentary Affairs Ministry is coordinating the meeting and has extended invitation to all parties, the people cited above said.

Floor leaders of all parties from Lok Sabha as well as Rajya Sabha have been invited for the meeting, which will be held virtually on Friday from 10.30 am onwards, news agency PTI quoted officials as saying.

This will be the second all-party meeting called by the government to discuss the Covid-19 situation since the Covid-19 outbreak. The first meeting was held on April 20 amid a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the virus.

The meeting comes close on the heels of the Prime Minister‘s meeting with a group of chief ministers on November 24, at which the PM had underlined the need to curb Covid-19 transmission and bring the positivity rate under 5%.

During the virtual meeting, the PM is also likely to take up the issue of the government’s preparation for the rollout of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The PM has, so far, interacted with six companies involved in the preparation of the vaccine. On Monday, over video conferencing he interacted with teams from Gennova Biopharma, Biological E and Dr. Reddy’s.

On Saturday, he visited Zydus Cadila in Ahmadabad, Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad, and Serum Institute of India in Pune

tags
top news
Govt to hold talks with farmers on December 1, as protests intensify
Govt to hold talks with farmers on December 1, as protests intensify
Indian-American Neera Tanden named in Joe Biden’s top economic team
Indian-American Neera Tanden named in Joe Biden’s top economic team
India refuses to support China’s Belt and Road project at SCO meet
India refuses to support China’s Belt and Road project at SCO meet
Fines for not wearing masks, discounts during lean hours: Govt’s new rules
Fines for not wearing masks, discounts during lean hours: Govt’s new rules
‘For some heritage means their family’s name’: PM Modi
‘For some heritage means their family’s name’: PM Modi
Need to know origin of coronavirus, says WHO chief Tedros. Explains why
Need to know origin of coronavirus, says WHO chief Tedros. Explains why
Prasar Bharti orders 15-min Sanskrit bulletins, TN leaders slam Centre
Prasar Bharti orders 15-min Sanskrit bulletins, TN leaders slam Centre
Covid update: Moderna asks US, EU for emergency use; Delhi caps RT-PCR test
Covid update: Moderna asks US, EU for emergency use; Delhi caps RT-PCR test
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In