PM Modi to chair Covid-19 review meeting at 4.30pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a review meeting of the Covid-19 pandemic situation across the country at 4.30 pm on Sunday.

The review meeting comes amid a massive spike in the nationwide coronavirus tally with 1,59,632 fresh cases registered only in the last 24 hours.

The active caseload currently stood at 5,90,611, while the daily positivity touched 10.21 per cent.

The fast-spreading Omicron variant that is said to be driving the latest resurgence in cases in India and across the world has been detected in 27 states in the country with a total of 3,623 cases.

Meanwhile, dates have been announced for a seven-phased election in the five states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. A little over a fifth of India’s population will vote between February 10 and March 7 amid the raging pandemic.