Home / India News / PM Modi to chair Union cabinet meeting today as India enters Unlock 1

PM Modi to chair Union cabinet meeting today as India enters Unlock 1

This will also be the first meeting of the Union cabinet after the central government entered into its second year in office.

india Updated: Jun 01, 2020 10:05 IST
hindustantantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
During the meeting chaired by the PM, several important decisions are expected to be announced, according to officials.
During the meeting chaired by the PM, several important decisions are expected to be announced, according to officials.(PTI)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of the Union cabinet on Monday as the country entered the first day of the Centre’s three-phased unlocking plan throughout the country.

During the meeting, several important decisions are expected to be announced, according to officials.

There were 8,392 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 230 deaths in the last 24 hours pushing India’s tally to 190,535 on Monday.

India has reported a daily rise of more than 8,000 Covid-19 cases for the second day in a row as the Union health ministry data showed there were 8,392 new Covid-19 cases between Sunday and Monday morning.

There are 93,322 active cases of the coronavirus disease in the country so far, the Union health ministry’s Covid-19 dashboard showed.

The death toll stood at 5,394 and the number of people who have been cured of the highly-infectious disease went up to 91,818 from 86,983 from Sunday. It brings the rate of recovery in the country to 48.18%.

