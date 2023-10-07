PM Modi to embark on two-day visit to U'khand on Oct 12 to inaugurate Rs. 4,194 cr projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to embark on a two-day visit to Uttarakhand on October 12, during which he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for development projects amounting to a total of ₹4,194 crore, a government release said. Modi will also make a visit to Jageshwar Dham in Almora.

His itinerary begins with a visit to the Pithoragarh district, where he will stay at the Mayawati Ashram. During his stay, he will also have the opportunity to receive blessings at the holy site of Adi Kailash, situated near the China border. Adi Kailash is renowned for its remarkable natural beauty and spiritual significance, attracting numerous devotees annually.

The government release highlights the palpable excitement surrounding this significant event, with both locals and tourists eagerly anticipating updates from this historic journey. This visit not only holds great potential for boosting Uttarakhand's tourism industry but also underscores the prime minister's commitment to exploring the remote corners of this diverse nation.

Additionally, PM Modi has expressed his desire to witness the breathtaking splendor of Jolikang, nestled within the Beas Valley, during his two-day visit.

Local officials are tirelessly working to ensure a seamless itinerary for PM Modi, aiming to provide an unforgettable experience throughout his visit.

PM's visit to Jageshwar Dham

PM Modi is set to visit Jageshwar Dham in Almora, renowned for its mythological and historical significance. It is believed that Lord Shiva and the Saptarishis conducted penance in this location.

Jageshwar Dham is positioned along the banks of Patit Pavan Jataganga at an elevation of approximately 6200 feet above sea level. These temples were established during the Katyuri rule, and for centuries, they have provided spiritual solace amidst the area's natural splendor.

The site encompasses around 224 small and large temples, characterised by their construction using substantial stone blocks instead of wood and cement. The door frames are adorned with depictions of gods and goddesses, while the temples' construction incorporates copper sheets and cedar wood.

Here's how to reach Jageshwar Dham

The final railway station connecting to Jageshwar Dham is Kathgodam. Additionally, there are bus services running from Delhi's Anand Vihar ISBT and Dehradun to Haldwani and Almora, with the journey spanning approximately 400 km from both cities. For travelers heading from Almora to Jageshwar Dham, taxi services are readily available, covering a distance of 35 km. Moreover, Pantnagar Airport offers nearby air service, and from there, Jageshwar Dham can be reached by taxi, involving a 150-km journey.

