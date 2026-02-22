PM Modi to flag off Meerut metro, dedicate 82-km Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor on Feb 22

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, on February 22, 2026. At around 12:30 PM, he will flag off the Meerut Metro and the Namo Bharat Train from Shatabdi Nagar Namo Bharat Station. Meerut: An inside view of Namo Bharat train at a station, in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, Friday, Feb. 20, 2026. (PTI)

Following the launch, the Prime Minister will take a metro ride to Meerut South Station.

At around 1 PM, he will inaugurate and dedicate to the nation a range of development projects worth approximately ₹12,930 crore, and will address a gathering, according to an official release.

During the visit, PM Modi will dedicate the entire 82-km Delhi–Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor and inaugurate the remaining sections of India’s first Namo Bharat Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS).

These include a 5-km stretch between Sarai Kale Khan and New Ashok Nagar in Delhi, and a 21-km section between Meerut South and Modipuram in Uttar Pradesh.

Designed for speeds of up to 180 km per hour, Namo Bharat is India’s first Regional Rapid Transit System, aimed at enabling faster travel between Delhi and key urban centres such as Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Modinagar and Meerut.

Sarai Kale Khan, the originating station of the corridor, is among four Namo Bharat stations being commissioned with this inauguration. It is positioned as a major multi-modal hub, connecting Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station, the Delhi Metro’s Pink Line, Veer Haqeeqat Rai ISBT and Ring Road. The other three stations being commissioned — Shatabdi Nagar, Begumpul and Modipuram — are located in Meerut.

The release also stated that the Prime Minister will inaugurate Meerut Metro services between Meerut South and Modipuram. In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the metro will operate on the same infrastructure as the Namo Bharat system. The Meerut Metro, described as India’s fastest metro system, will have a maximum operational speed of around 120 kmph and will cover the entire stretch in about 30 minutes, including all scheduled stops.

The integration of Namo Bharat and Meerut Metro on shared infrastructure is expected to enable high-speed intercity travel alongside efficient intra-city movement. Officials said the project would help decongest roads and significantly reduce vehicular carbon dioxide emissions.

The projects are aligned with the Prime Minister’s vision of transforming urban mobility by promoting seamless, efficient, modern and sustainable public transport systems designed to improve citizens’ ease of living.