PM Modi to hold another meeting with district magistrates on Covid-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday hold a meeting with district magistrates of 10 states with high Covid-19 caseload to review the situation. During the meeting, the 54 district magistrates are expected to apprise the Prime Minister on the ground management of the infection in their respective states. The chief ministers of these states are also expected to be part of the interaction.

This is the second meeting PM Modi will hold with the district officials on the Covid-19 situation. The first meeting took place on May 18, when PM Modi held a virtual meeting with 46 district magistrates from nine states.

Till now, PM Modi has held a number of meetings with chief ministers from across the country and also, in some cases, from high caseload states on the pandemic situation since its first reported outbreak in 2020. But now, the focus of the government has shifted to rural areas, which are reporting a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases. The government recently released guidelines for controlling the spread of the infection in these areas.

On Wednesday, India's Covid-19 caseload surged past 25,496,000 after it recorded more than 267,300 cases of infection in a single day. The daily number of infections has dropped from the peak of 400,000 cases.

There has been an average decline in daily new cases since May 9.

A total of Covid-19 active cases has also decreased to 32,26,719 with a decline of 1,27,046 being recorded in the active case count in a 24-hour span on Wednesday, according to Union health ministry data. The active cases now comprise of 12.66 per cent of the country's total cases.

Earlier, the Union health ministry listed 10 states that are contributing the most - as much as 74.46 per cent - to India's daily tally. According to the ministry, these states are Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana.

On Wednesday, Tamil Nadu reported the highest number of daily new cases at 33,059, followed by Kerala with 31,337.

On the vaccination front, the cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has reached 18.58 crore, the health ministry announced on Wednesday. A total of 18,58,09,302 vaccine doses have been administered through 27,10,934 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am.

