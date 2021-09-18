PM Modi to hold review meeting with ministry secretaries today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a review meeting on Saturday with the secretaries of various ministries and departments, according to officials familiar with the matter cited by the PTI news agency. The meeting in the evening comes in the backdrop of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic that has taken a toll on lives and the economy.

Prime Minister Modi earlier this month chaired a meeting – which was termed as ‘Chintan Shivir’ – with his council of ministers. Although any relevant details regarding the agenda of Saturday's meeting are yet to be revealed, those familiar with the matter have said that four more such ‘Chintan Shivir' meetings have been planned for discussing ways to further improve governance.

The Prime Minister also chaired a high-level review meeting on September 10 regarding the Covid-19 situation and vaccination status in the country.

In July, Prime Minister Modi effected a reshuffle of his cabinet ahead of seven states going for assembly polls next year. Out of them, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in power in six states, including Uttar Pradesh. In the September 14 meeting, Modi told his cabinet colleagues that “simplicity is the way of life”, and asked the ministers to learn from the best practices of their colleagues.

Stating that sharing is caring, PM Modi also spoke about meetings during his Gujarat days where everyone used to bring their own tiffins and shared the food as well as ideas.

September 17 marked the 71st birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a day which also saw a record rate of Covid-19 vaccination. Till 9pm on Friday, India administered 2.25 crore Covid-19 vaccination doses with the Co-Win website refreshing every second throughout the day, as a mega vaccination drive was planned on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.

"Every Indian would be proud of today's record vaccination numbers. I acknowledge our doctors, innovators, administrators, nurses, healthcare, and all front-line workers who have toiled to make the vaccination drive a success. Let us keep boosting vaccination to defeat Covid-19," the Prime Minister tweeted, hailing the achievement.