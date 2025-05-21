PM Modi to inaugurate 103 redeveloped Amrit Stations in 18 states on Thursday

New Delhi: Prime minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 103 redeveloped Amrit Stations on Thursday in 86 districts across 18 states developed at a cost of over ₹1,100 crore. Prime minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo)

Modi took to X and said, “Tomorrow, 22nd May is a landmark day for India’s railway infrastructure. The Amrit Stations will boost comfort, connectivity and celebrate our glorious culture!”

He is set to visit Bikaner to inaugurate the redeveloped Deshnoke station under the Amrit Bharat Station scheme and flag-off Bikaner-Mumbai express train. He will lay the foundation stone, inaugurate and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects worth over ₹26,000 crore and also address a public function in Palana.

“Over 1,300 stations are being redeveloped with modern facilities, designed to reflect regional architecture and enhance passenger amenities under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme,” a statement from the government said.

The redeveloped Amrit stations across India integrate modern infrastructure with cultural heritage, passenger-centric amenities including those for Divyangjan and sustainable practices to enhance the travel experience.

“Indian Railway is marching towards 100% electrification of its network, making railway operations more efficient and environment friendly. In line with this, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of Churu-Sadulpur rail line (58 km) and dedicate to the Nation Suratgarh-Phalodi (336 km); Phulera-Degana (109 km); Udaipur-Himmatnagar (210 km); Phalodi-Jaisalmer (157 km) and Samdari-Barmer (129 km) rail line electrification,” the statement said.

Modi will also lay the foundation stone for construction of three vehicle underpasses, widening and strengthening of National highways. He will also dedicate seven roadways projects in Rajasthan. The roadways projects, worth over ₹4,850 crore, will facilitate smoother movement of goods and people. The highways extend up to the Indo-Pak border, enhancing accessibility for security forces and strengthening India’s defence infrastructure.

Modi will also lay the foundation stone, inaugurate and dedicate 25 important state government projects across Rajasthan to enhance infrastructure, connectivity, power supply, health services, and water availability in the state.