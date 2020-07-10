PM Modi to inaugurate Asia’s largest solar power plant in MP today

india

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 08:55 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday inaugurate Asia’s largest solar power plant in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district, which the government has said will reduce emission equivalent to approximately 15 lakh tonne of carbon dioxide every year.

The Prime Minister will dedicate the 750MW ultra mega solar power plant, which is spread over 1,590 acres of land, to the nation through video conferencing.

“Rewa Solar Project is an example of the excellent results that can be achieved if there is a synergy between central and state governments,” the Centre said in a release.

Here’s all about the project:

* The Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Power Project is one of the largest single-site solar power plants in India and the world.

* The project comprises three solar generating units of 250 MW each located on a 500-hectare plot of land inside a solar park with a total area of 1500 hectare.

* The solar park was developed by the Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Limited (RUMSL), a joint venture company of Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (MPUVN) and Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), a central public sector undertaking.

* A central financial assistance of Rs 138 crore has been provided to RUMSL for the development of the park.

* Mahindra Renewables Private Ltd, ACME Jaipur Solar Power Private Ltd and Arinsun Clean Energy Private Ltd were selected by RUMSL through a reverse auction for developing the three solar generating units.

* The project is the first renewable energy project to supply to an institutional customer outside the state, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation. It will get 24% of energy from the project with the remaining 76% being supplied to the state discoms of Madhya Pradesh.

* It also exemplifies India’s commitment to attaining the target of 175GW of installed renewable energy capacity by the year 2022, including 100GW of solar installed capacity, the government has said.