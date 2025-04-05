PM Modi to inaugurate India’s first vertical lift sea bridge in Rameswaram tomorrow | Take a look
The new vertical lift Pamban Bridge, connecting Rameswaram to mainland India, is a major engineering achievement constructed at a cost of over ₹550 crore.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate “India’s first vertical lift sea bridge” in Rameswaram and launch multiple infrastructure projects during his visit to Tamil Nadu on Sunday, April 6.
As part of his itinerary, PM Modi will offer prayers at the famous Ramanathaswamy temple in Rameswaram. Later, he will lay the foundation stone and dedicate road and rail projects worth over ₹8,300 crore to the nation, according to a government release.
The projects include the foundation for the four-laning of a 28-km stretch of National Highway 40 (NH-40) between Walajapet and Ranipet, and the inauguration of four-laned sections of three other national highways: a 29 km stretch of NH-332 between Viluppuram and Puducherry, a 57 km stretch of NH-32 from Poondiyankuppam to Sattanathapuram, and a 48 km stretch of NH-36 between Cholapuram and Thanjavur.
These projects aim to improve connectivity to pilgrimage and tourist spots, reduce travel time between key cities, and provide quicker access to healthcare facilities and ports. They are also expected to benefit local farmers by easing the transportation of produce to markets and boosting the economic activity of leather and small-scale industries in the region.
Watch: Railway ministry shares video of new Pamban Bridge
The ministry of railways released a promotional video highlighting the scenic beauty of the newly constructed Pamban Bridge.
The ministry wrote on X, “Bridging the past, lifting the new, Pamban stands tall with a breathtaking view. This Ram Navami, witness India's First Vertical Lift Railway Sea Bridge — unveiling in one day!”
Security arrangements have been tightened in the coastal town ahead of the ₹550 crore project's inauguration.
PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the new Pamban Rail Bridge around noon on April 6. He will also flag off a new Rameswaram-Tambaram (Chennai) train service, along with a Coast Guard ship, as the bridge's Vertical Lift Span rises to allow the vessel's passage – demonstrating the bridge’s functionality.
All you need to know about the vertical lift sea bridge
- The new vertical lift Pamban Bridge, connecting Rameswaram to mainland India, is a major engineering achievement constructed at a cost of over ₹550 crore, according to an official release from the ministry of railways. The bridge spans 2.08 km, includes 99 spans, and features a 72.5-metre vertical lift span that can rise up to 17 metres, allowing smooth passage of large ships without disrupting train services, according to a PIB release.
- It is made using stainless steel reinforcements, fully welded joints, high-grade protective paint, and special polysiloxane coating to protect against corrosion, boosting durability and reducing maintenance needs. The structure is future-ready, designed to support dual rail tracks to meet upcoming transportation demands.
- The original Pamban Bridge, built in 1914 by British engineers, was a cantilever design with a Scherzer Rolling Lift span and served as a vital connection for pilgrims, tourists, and trade for over 100 years.
- Due to harsh marine conditions and increased transport demands, a modern replacement was needed. In 2019, the Indian government approved the construction of this advanced bridge.
- Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), a Navratna PSU under the Ministry of Railways, led the construction, navigating challenges like turbulent waters, strong winds, cyclones, and seismic risks in the region.
- The bridge’s design and technology place it among globally iconic bridges like the Golden Gate Bridge (USA), Tower Bridge (UK), and the Oresund Bridge (Denmark-Sweden).
- According to a government release, the new Pamban Bridge stands as a symbol of modern Indian engineering, successfully blending technology with the challenges of India's coastal and seismic zones.