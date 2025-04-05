PM Modi to inaugurate India’s first vertical lift sea bridge in Rameswaram tomorrow | Take a look

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate “India’s first vertical lift sea bridge” in Rameswaram and launch multiple infrastructure projects during his visit to Tamil Nadu on Sunday, April 6. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the new Pamban Rail Bridge around noon on April 6.(via DD News)

As part of his itinerary, PM Modi will offer prayers at the famous Ramanathaswamy temple in Rameswaram. Later, he will lay the foundation stone and dedicate road and rail projects worth over ₹8,300 crore to the nation, according to a government release.

The projects include the foundation for the four-laning of a 28-km stretch of National Highway 40 (NH-40) between Walajapet and Ranipet, and the inauguration of four-laned sections of three other national highways: a 29 km stretch of NH-332 between Viluppuram and Puducherry, a 57 km stretch of NH-32 from Poondiyankuppam to Sattanathapuram, and a 48 km stretch of NH-36 between Cholapuram and Thanjavur.

These projects aim to improve connectivity to pilgrimage and tourist spots, reduce travel time between key cities, and provide quicker access to healthcare facilities and ports. They are also expected to benefit local farmers by easing the transportation of produce to markets and boosting the economic activity of leather and small-scale industries in the region.

Watch: Railway ministry shares video of new Pamban Bridge

The ministry of railways released a promotional video highlighting the scenic beauty of the newly constructed Pamban Bridge.

The ministry wrote on X, “Bridging the past, lifting the new, Pamban stands tall with a breathtaking view. This Ram Navami, witness India's First Vertical Lift Railway Sea Bridge — unveiling in one day!”

Security arrangements have been tightened in the coastal town ahead of the ₹550 crore project's inauguration.

PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the new Pamban Rail Bridge around noon on April 6. He will also flag off a new Rameswaram-Tambaram (Chennai) train service, along with a Coast Guard ship, as the bridge's Vertical Lift Span rises to allow the vessel's passage – demonstrating the bridge’s functionality.

All you need to know about the vertical lift sea bridge