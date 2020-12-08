e-paper
Home / India News / PM Modi to inaugurate Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention on January 9: MEA

PM Modi to inaugurate Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention on January 9: MEA

In view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the 16th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention will be held in virtual format on January 9.

india Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 06:07 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention on January 9.
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention to be held in virtual format on January 9, the ministry of external affairs said on Monday.

The website for the 16th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2021 will be launched by minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan on Tuesday, marking the commencement of online registration for participation in the convention, the MEA said in a statement. In view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the 16th PBD Convention will be held in virtual format on January 9.

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention is the flagship event of the government of India and provides an important platform to engage and connect with the overseas diaspora. The theme of PBD 2021 is “Contributing to Atmanirbhar Bharat”.

On the forenoon of January 9, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention, the MEA said. The winners of ‘Bharat ko Janiye Quiz’ will also be announced in the inaugural session. The PBD Convention will include two Plenary Sessions -- ‘Role of Diaspora in Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Facing Post Covid Challenges-Scenario in Health, Economy, Social and International Relations’.

