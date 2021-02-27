PM Modi to inaugurate toy fair today, govt says bid to make India global hub

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the India Toy Fair 2021 on Saturday. The ceremony will take place digitally, and PM Modi will inaugurate the fair at 11 am via video conferencing.

"At 11 AM tomorrow, 27th February, will inaugurate The India Toy Fair 2021. This Fair will bring together various stakeholders associated with the sector. Through such efforts, we aim to add momentum to the efforts of toy industry to grow further," he said in a tweet on Friday.

The government said in a release that the toy fair is being organised in line with the vision of PM Modi, who has emphasised on the role toys play in the holistic development of a child.

In his 'Mann Ki Baat' address in August last year, the Prime Minister had emphasised boosting toy manufacturing in India.

"The fair will be held from 27th February to 2nd March 2021. It aims to bring together all stakeholders including buyers, sellers, students, teachers, designers etc. on a virtual platform to create sustainable linkages and encourage dialogue for the overall development of the industry," the government release said.

Over 1,000 exhibitors from all states and union territories will showcase their toys, which can be bought online. All the toys which will be showcased in the fair are made in India.

The fair will showcase traditional Indian toys as well as modern toys including electronic toys, plush toys, puzzles and games.

Apart from an open market of toys, there will be panel discussions, webinars to strengthen India's toy industry.

The government said that through this platform, all the stakeholders will come together to discuss how India can be made the next global hub for manufacturing and sourcing of toys by way of attracting investments in the sector and promoting exports.