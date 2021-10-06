PM Modi to interact with beneficiaries of Svamitva scheme today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the beneficiaries of Svamitva (Survey of Villages And Mapping With Improvised Technology In Village Areas) scheme in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday via video conferencing. The event will take place at 12:30pm. He will also distribute e-property cards to 1,71,000 beneficiaries under the scheme on the occasion, according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will also be present during the event.

About the scheme

Svamitva is a scheme of the Union ministry of panchayati raj, which will pave the way for the use of property as a financial asset by villagers for taking loans and other financial benefits, like in urban areas, the PMO stated.

The scheme aims to demarcate inhabited lands in rural areas through the latest surveying drone-technology. It has also provided a boost to the ecosystem of drone manufacturing in the nation.

According to the panchayati raj ministry, the survey will be done across the nation in a phase-wise manner over a period of four years-- from 2020 to 2024.

Aim of the scheme

The scheme which aims to provide property rights to the residents of rural areas, will bring financial stability to people by enabling them to use their property as financial asset for taking loans and other financial benefits. It will also lead to creation of land records for rural planning and determination of property tax. The government hopes that through this scheme, property disputes and legal cases will be reduced.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON