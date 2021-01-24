PM Modi to interact with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awardees tomorrow
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the awardees of Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) on Monday, a day before the country celebrated Republic Day. The virtual interaction will take place at noon on January 25, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.
The PMRBP, formerly known as the National Child Award for Exceptional Achievement, is India's highest civilian honour for those under the age of 18. Every year ahead of Republic Day, the award is conferred to children with outstanding achievements in the fields of innovation, sports, arts and culture, social service, scholastic field and bravery.
Also Read: Curtailed by pandemic, the Republic Day parade is different this year
As many as 32 applicants from across the country, under different categories of Bal Shakti Puraskar, have been selected for the award this year, the statement added.
Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani will also be present on the occasion.
India will celebrate its 72nd Republic Day on January 26. The country's Constitution came into effect on this day in 1950. However, the coronavirus pandemic has dampened celebrations this year. The parade that will take place in the national capital will also have a few regular features missing, such as stunts on motorcycles by the forces and veterans’ parades by ex-servicemen and women. The parade by recipients of the national bravery awards will also not be a part of the celebrations this year.
Also Read | R-Day: Tableau by labour ministry to depict changes brought in by labour reforms
A senior official involved in the Republic Day arrangement said, “There will be no enclosure for schoolchildren this year either. The total number of the enclosures has also been reduced from 36 to 22. The number of attendees will be 25,000 as against 150,000 until last year. Only 4,000 entries will be through tickets, the others would be invitation-based. The motorcycle stunt event was cancelled as it involved the participants sitting closely together and supporting each other while staying in close proximity on moving motorcycles."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here is the final route of farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai Police nab more than 100 criminals in Operation All Out ahead of R-Day
- Mumbai Police had started Operation All Out to maintain law and order in the city and is carried out once or twice a month.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi to interact with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awardees tomorrow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
308 Twitter handles from Pakistan creating confusion over tractor march: Police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hardeep Puri Interview: On Central Vista, Adani airports row, vaccine exports
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sole aim of Cong is to bring Babur's rule in Assam: Himanta
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Old ₹5, ₹10 and ₹100 notes to go out of circulation after March? Govt says
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress and AIUDF will open doors for illegal immigrants in Assam: Amit Shah
- Amit Shah also accused new political parties formed on the back of anti-CAA protests of indirectly aiding Congress.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'When you march on Rajpath...': PM Modi talks to participants of R-Day parade
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Formal permission received from police for Jan 26 tractor rally: Yogendra Yadav
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Madhya Pradesh CM launches 'PANKH Abhiyan' on National Girl Child Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mahakumbh 2021: All devotees should register with Uttarakhand govt, says Centre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mamata Banerjee hails from 'demoness' culture, has faulty DNA: BJP MLA in UP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers protest: AAP ups ante, quotes RTI document to slam Amarinder Singh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In a first, Ladakh tableau to be part of Republic Day parade
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox