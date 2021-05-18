PM Modi to interact with state, district officials on Covid-19 management

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday interact with field officials from states and districts to know about their experience in handling the Covid-19 situation.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), officials from Karnataka, Bihar, Assam, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi will take part in the meeting.

"Through their interaction with the Prime Minister, the officials will share some best practices, in addition to suggestions and recommendations for continuing our ongoing battle against Covid-19, especially in semi-urban and rural areas," the statement added

The PMO said that the battle against Covid-19 across various states and districts is being led at the cutting edge by field-level officials, adding that many of them have shown great initiative and come out with imaginative solutions. "A better appreciation of such initiatives will help towards developing an effective response plan, targeted strategy implementation and support necessary policy interventions," it added.

The statement further said that many effective measures have been taken to deal with the pandemic like ensuring that strict containment measures are undertaken to control the spread, preparing healthcare facilities for handling the raging second wave of Covid-19, ensuring availability of healthcare workforce and a seamless supply chain for logistics.

"Those districts in their relentless efforts to manage the situation also have success stories that could be replicated across the country," the statement