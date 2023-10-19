News / India News / PM Modi to launch over 500 rural skill development centres in Maharashtra

PM Modi to launch over 500 rural skill development centres in Maharashtra

PTI |
Oct 19, 2023 08:34 AM IST

They will conduct skill development training programmes across various sectors to provide employment opportunities to the rural youth.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch 511 rural skill development centres in the name of late Bharatiya Janata Party leader Pramod Mahajan in Maharashtra on Thursday via video conferencing. These centres are being established across 34 rural districts of Maharashtra, as per an official statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi(File/ HT_PRINT)
"Each centre will train about 100 youngsters in at least two vocational courses. The training is being provided by empanelled industry partners and agencies under the National Skill Development Council," the statement said.

The establishment of these centres will help the region attain significant strides towards developing a more competent and skilled manpower, it added. Mahajan was a leading national leader of the BJP. He died in 2006 at the age of 56.

