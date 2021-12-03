PM Modi to lay foundation of Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor tomorrow. Details here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects worth around ₹18,000 crore in Uttarakhand, including the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor. An official release issued by the Union ministry of road transport and highways said a significant focus of the Prime Minister's visit to the state will be on projects to improve the road infrastructure, which will make travel smooth and safer and increase tourism in the region.

The Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor (from Eastern Peripheral Expressway Junction to Dehradun) is itself being built at a total cost of around Rs. 8,300 crore, and it is in line with the Prime Minister's vision to boost connectivity in the areas which were once considered far-flung.

What are the 4 sections of the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor?

According to the central government, the entire length of the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor from Akshardham (starting point) to Dehradun will be divided into four sections:

Section 1 is being developed to six lanes with 6L service road being in built-up reach, with complete access control, and is divided into 2 packages. Package 1 falls in the Delhi portion in the length of 14.75 km and out of this 6.4 km is elevated. Package 2 falls in Uttar Pradesh in the length of 16.85 km and out this 11.2 km is elevated. This section would start from Akshardham Temple near Delhi-Meerut Expressway (DME) and pass through Geeta colony, Khajurikhas, Mandola, etc. This highway aims to decongest North East Delhi and also enhance the development potential of Tronica city, Mandola Vihar Yojana of the Uttar Pradesh government.

Section 2 is planned six lanes fully access controlled and the entire length is in Greenfield, passing through the districts of Baghpat, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, and Saharanpur. The detailed project report (DPR) is complete. The land acquisition process is currently on and the respective forest and environment clearance proposals have been applied.

Section 3 starts from the Saharanpur bypass and ends at Ganeshpur. The entire length has recently been completed to 4 lanes by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Necessary underpasses and service roads are being planned to make it fully access controlled to achieve a minimum speed of 100 km/hr.

Section 4 is planned six lanes with complete access controlled. This section primarily passes through a reserve forest in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Of the 20 km, 5 km is Brownfield expansion and 15 km is realignment comprising of elevated wildlife corridor (12 km) and approaches to a tunnel (structure 340 m). Rights-Of-Way (ROW) is restricted to 25 metres in general due to wildlife concerns. All forest and wildlife clearances for this section have been obtained.

What are the features of the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor?

The corridor is likely to reduce the distance between the two cities from 235 kilometres to 210 kilometres.

The project is expected to significantly reduce the travel time from Delhi to Dehradun from six hours to around 2.5 hours.

The entire corridor has been designed for driving at a minimum of 100 km/h speed.

Every 25-30 km, wayside amenities have been provisioned for enhancing the road user experience.

Closed toll mechanism would be adopted to enable pay toll only to the extent of highway used.

It will have seven major interchanges for connectivity to Haridwar, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Yamunanagar, Baghpat, Meerut, and Baraut.

The Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor will have arrangements for rainwater harvesting at intervals of 500 meter and over 400 water recharge points.

What are the major benefits of the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor?

The development of this corridor is expected to boost the overall economy of the region.

This project will provide seamless connectivity and reduce logistics costs.

The project is expected to facilitate larger connectedness between economically important production and consumption centers.

The construction of the corridor is likely to provide impetus to the development of tourism, especially in Haridwar which is a popular tourist destination, in the project-covered areas and all-around development of the states.