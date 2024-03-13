 PM Modi to lay foundation stone of 3 semiconductor projects worth ₹1.25 lakh cr | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / PM Modi to lay foundation stone of 3 semiconductor projects worth 1.25 lakh crore

PM Modi to lay foundation stone of 3 semiconductor projects worth 1.25 lakh crore

ByHT News Desk
Mar 13, 2024 06:00 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it will be a "special day" in India's efforts to become a hub for semiconductors.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to lay the foundation stone of three semiconductor projects worth about 1.25 lakh crore today via video conferencing. He will also address youth across the country on the occasion, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

The foundation stone will be laid for three crucial projects: the Semiconductor fabrication facility at the Dholera Special Investment Region (DSIR), Gujarat; Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facilities at Morigaon in Assam, and Sanand in Gujarat.

“13th March 2024 - a special day in India's efforts to become a hub for semiconductors. Tomorrow, will take part in the ‘India’s Techade: Chips for Viksit Bharat’ programme and lay the foundation stones for three semiconductor facilities worth over Rs. 1.25 lakh crore,” Modi said in a post on X.

“Among the highlights of the programme will be the participation of students from over 60,000 institutions. I would urge youngsters, and particularly those passionate about tech, to join tomorrow's programme,” he added.

The projects are in line with the prime minister's vision to position India as a prominent global centre for semiconductor design, manufacturing, and technology development, thereby creating numerous employment opportunities for the country's youth, according to PMO.

The semiconductor fabrication facility at the Dholera Special Investment Region (DSIR) will be established by Tata Electronics Private Limited (TEPL) under the Modified Scheme for setting up semiconductor fabs in India. With an investment exceeding Rs. 91,000 crore, this will mark the inauguration of the country's first commercial semiconductor fab.

The Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test facility in Morigaon will be developed by Tata Electronics Private Limited (TEPL) under the Modified Scheme for Semiconductor Assembly, Testing, Marking, and Packaging (ATMP), with an investment of about 27,000 crore.

The OSAT facility in Sanand will be established by CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited under the Modified Scheme for Semiconductor Assembly, Testing, Marking, and Packaging (ATMP), with an investment of approximately 7,500 crore.

These initiatives will fortify the semiconductor ecosystem in India, providing a solid foundation for its growth. The facilities are expected to generate employment opportunities for thousands of youth within the semiconductor industry and stimulate job creation in allied sectors such as electronics and telecommunications.

