PM Modi to lead International Yoga Day celebrations in Kolkata amid rain forecast

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to lead the 12th International Yoga Day celebrations from Kolkata’s Red Road on Sunday morning, with more than 30,000 participants expected at the main event and lakhs of people slated to join yoga sessions across West Bengal. However, the India Meteorological Department has forecast rain and thunderstorms across all districts of south and north Bengal.

PM Modi reached Kolkata on Saturday for a two-day visit (@narendramodi)

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Modi, who reached Kolkata on Saturday for a two-day visit, will lead the 80-minute-long programme themed “Yoga for Healthy Ageing,” starting at 6:30 am.

“On behalf of the people of West Bengal, I extend a hearty welcome to the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji on his visit to our vibrant State. We are delighted to have Hon’ble PM join us to grace the auspicious occasion of ‘Paschimbanga Dibos and participate in the grand International Yoga Day event celebrations,” Suvendu Adhikari, chief minister of West Bengal, wrote on X.

Celebrations for the IYD kicked off on Friday with a Yoga Run across 11 locations in Kolkata, while a mega drone show featuring 3,000 drones is scheduled for Saturday evening.

“The momentum has picked up over the last three to four days. There would a carnival, a massive drone show, yoga on 500 boats lined up on the River Hooghly. Modi will lead the celebrations. Yoga sessions are being organised in every block across the state. One million people are expected to practice yoga in various programs in Kolkata alone with the Prime Minister leading the show from Red Road,” said a senior government official.

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{{^usCountry}} Last-minute preparations were underway at Red Road, with workers giving the final touches to the massive stage and gates installed for the event. The entire stretch was decked up with flags, posters and placards carrying the International Yoga Day theme. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Last-minute preparations were underway at Red Road, with workers giving the final touches to the massive stage and gates installed for the event. The entire stretch was decked up with flags, posters and placards carrying the International Yoga Day theme. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “The entire world is looking up to India and Modi ji. And we are fortunate the Modi ji is looking up to us. The entire city is preparing for the IYD,” Agnimitra Paul, state minister, told the media. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The entire world is looking up to India and Modi ji. And we are fortunate the Modi ji is looking up to us. The entire city is preparing for the IYD,” Agnimitra Paul, state minister, told the media. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “This is change. Today yoga is being practiced in every home. People are participating in the IYD in millions. Earlier they couldn’t,” said Dilip Ghosh, state minister. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This is change. Today yoga is being practiced in every home. People are participating in the IYD in millions. Earlier they couldn’t,” said Dilip Ghosh, state minister. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, the IMD, in its forecast, said that rain and thundershowers are likely to hit all districts of south and north Bengal on Sunday. The agency has issued a red alert for Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri districts, which may be hit by extremely heavy rainfall. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, the IMD, in its forecast, said that rain and thundershowers are likely to hit all districts of south and north Bengal on Sunday. The agency has issued a red alert for Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri districts, which may be hit by extremely heavy rainfall. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Joydeep Thakur ...Read More Joydeep Thakur is a Special Correspondent based in Kolkata. He focuses on science, environment, wildlife, agriculture and other related issues. Read Less

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