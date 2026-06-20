...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

PM Modi to lead International Yoga Day celebrations in Kolkata amid rain forecast

Modi, who reached Kolkata on Saturday for a two-day visit, will lead the 80-minute-long programme themed “Yoga for Healthy Ageing,” starting at 6:30 am.

Published on: Jun 20, 2026 05:14 pm IST
By Joydeep Thakur, Kolkata
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to lead the 12th International Yoga Day celebrations from Kolkata’s Red Road on Sunday morning, with more than 30,000 participants expected at the main event and lakhs of people slated to join yoga sessions across West Bengal. However, the India Meteorological Department has forecast rain and thunderstorms across all districts of south and north Bengal.

PM Modi reached Kolkata on Saturday for a two-day visit (@narendramodi)

Modi, who reached Kolkata on Saturday for a two-day visit, will lead the 80-minute-long programme themed “Yoga for Healthy Ageing,” starting at 6:30 am.

“On behalf of the people of West Bengal, I extend a hearty welcome to the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji on his visit to our vibrant State. We are delighted to have Hon’ble PM join us to grace the auspicious occasion of ‘Paschimbanga Dibos and participate in the grand International Yoga Day event celebrations,” Suvendu Adhikari, chief minister of West Bengal, wrote on X.

Celebrations for the IYD kicked off on Friday with a Yoga Run across 11 locations in Kolkata, while a mega drone show featuring 3,000 drones is scheduled for Saturday evening.

“The momentum has picked up over the last three to four days. There would a carnival, a massive drone show, yoga on 500 boats lined up on the River Hooghly. Modi will lead the celebrations. Yoga sessions are being organised in every block across the state. One million people are expected to practice yoga in various programs in Kolkata alone with the Prime Minister leading the show from Red Road,” said a senior government official.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Joydeep Thakur

Joydeep Thakur is a Special Correspondent based in Kolkata. He focuses on science, environment, wildlife, agriculture and other related issues.

international yoga day west bengal kolkata
Check India news real-time updates, latest news on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / PM Modi to lead International Yoga Day celebrations in Kolkata amid rain forecast
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.