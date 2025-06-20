PM Modi to lead International Yoga Day in Visakhapatnam on June 21: Time, theme and other details
The Yoga Day event will be held along a 26-km corridor from RK Beach in Visakhapatnam to Bhogapuram, where over 3 lakh people can perform Yoga simultaneously.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in a massive International Yoga Day organised by Andhra Pradesh on Saturday.
The event will be held along a 26-km corridor from RK Beach in Visakhapatnam to Bhogapuram, where over 3 lakh people can perform Yoga simultaneously.
Modi arrived in the port city on Friday at around 8 pm.
"I extend my hearty welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has arrived to participate in the International Yoga Day tomorrow (Saturday) in Visakha city (Vizag) where lakhs of people will participate in the Yogandhra event being conducted by Andhra Pradesh government," said Andhra Pradesh's deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan said in a post on ‘X’.
Here's what we know about the event:
- Chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said the event, scheduled from 6.30 am to 8 am, will be organised in such a way to get recognition and set records, including a Guinness World Record.
- As many as 25,000 tribal students will perform Surya Namaskars for 108 minutes, according to Naidu. “The objective is to set records for the largest group and the most people performing Surya Namaskars simultaneously,” he said, according to PTI.
Also Read | International Yoga Day 2025: 50+ best Yoga Day wishes, images, messages, status to share with loved ones on June 21
- Participants are expected to attend the event from eight lakh locations across the state, country, and world. Naidu said that the estimated two crore registrations for yoga day activities have overshot to 2.39 crore.
- To ensure the smooth organisation of this mega event, 326 compartments with a capacity of 1,000 people each have been prepared, along with 3.32 lakh t-shirts and five lakh yoga mats.
Also Read | International Yoga Day 2025: 7 yoga equipment that can help you deepen every pose
- Over 3,000 buses are expected to ferry yoga enthusiasts to the venue in Vizag.
- Naidu has urged all the participants should reach their respective places between 6 am and 6.30 am on yoga day.
- Elaborate security arrangements are being made for the Visakhapatnam event.
- "Over 1,200 CCTV cameras and drones will monitor the 26-kilometre stretch where thousands of people will perform yoga, with around 10,000 police personnel deployed for security duties," according to DGP Harish Kumar Gupta.
(Inputs from PTI)