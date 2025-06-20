Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in a massive International Yoga Day organised by Andhra Pradesh on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a warm welcome from Andhra Pradesh Governor Syed Abdul Nazeer and state Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on his arrival, in Visakhapatnam on Friday.(X/ncbn)

The event will be held along a 26-km corridor from RK Beach in Visakhapatnam to Bhogapuram, where over 3 lakh people can perform Yoga simultaneously.

Modi arrived in the port city on Friday at around 8 pm.

"I extend my hearty welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has arrived to participate in the International Yoga Day tomorrow (Saturday) in Visakha city (Vizag) where lakhs of people will participate in the Yogandhra event being conducted by Andhra Pradesh government," said Andhra Pradesh's deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan said in a post on ‘X’.

Here's what we know about the event: