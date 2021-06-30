PM Modi to meet council of ministers today, Covid vaccination likely on agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with the Council of Ministers on Wednesday where he is expected to review the overall Covid-19 situation in the country and discuss the ongoing vaccination programme, people familiar with the matter said. The Prime Minister may also review the performance of some ministries.

The performance review usually happens before a cabinet reshuffle, and the buzz around the agenda for today's virtual meeting has fuelled speculation that the Prime Minister can indeed expand the Union Cabinet. The exercise is expected to take place before the monsoon session of Parliament begins next month.

The strength of PM Modi's is 60 and is expected to go upto 79.

PM Modi has held meeting with the chief ministers of various states, including the election-bound states of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

However, the expected agenda is to discuss various schemes launched by the Centre to tackle the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). A senior functionary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) told Hindustan Times on condition of anonymity that the the Prime Minister may ask the ministers in today's meeting to spread the message to the public about the measures taken by the government to mitigate the pain and problems of the people.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced eight new schemes on Monday to boost the economy battered by shutdowns causes by the pandemic. Among the measures announced by Sitharaman is ₹1.5 lakh crore of additional credit for small and medium businesses, more funds for the healthcare sector, loans to tourism agencies and guides, and waiver of visa fee for foreign tourists as part of the package to support the economy.

The central government is in high gear to dispel perception about its lack of preparation for the second wave of Covid-19 and the meeting is a step towards that. The BJP too has started preparations to change the perception on the ground.

The steps are needed to be taken in the wake of assembly elections due in a number of states next year. BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda held a meeting with party functionaries last week and discussed ways to amplify the message around government's achievements in mitigating the effects of the second wave of the pandemic.

Nadda also discussed with national general secretaries of the party and senior members the preparations for the anticipated third wave.