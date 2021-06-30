Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / PM Modi to meet council of ministers today, Covid vaccination likely on agenda
india news

PM Modi to meet council of ministers today, Covid vaccination likely on agenda

The meeting comes amid speculation around cabinet reshuffle. The exercise is expected to take place before the monsoon session of Parliament begins next month.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 05:53 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual meeting with the council of ministers today.(PTI File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with the Council of Ministers on Wednesday where he is expected to review the overall Covid-19 situation in the country and discuss the ongoing vaccination programme, people familiar with the matter said. The Prime Minister may also review the performance of some ministries.

The performance review usually happens before a cabinet reshuffle, and the buzz around the agenda for today's virtual meeting has fuelled speculation that the Prime Minister can indeed expand the Union Cabinet. The exercise is expected to take place before the monsoon session of Parliament begins next month.

The strength of PM Modi's is 60 and is expected to go upto 79.

PM Modi has held meeting with the chief ministers of various states, including the election-bound states of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

However, the expected agenda is to discuss various schemes launched by the Centre to tackle the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). A senior functionary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) told Hindustan Times on condition of anonymity that the the Prime Minister may ask the ministers in today's meeting to spread the message to the public about the measures taken by the government to mitigate the pain and problems of the people.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced eight new schemes on Monday to boost the economy battered by shutdowns causes by the pandemic. Among the measures announced by Sitharaman is 1.5 lakh crore of additional credit for small and medium businesses, more funds for the healthcare sector, loans to tourism agencies and guides, and waiver of visa fee for foreign tourists as part of the package to support the economy.

The central government is in high gear to dispel perception about its lack of preparation for the second wave of Covid-19 and the meeting is a step towards that. The BJP too has started preparations to change the perception on the ground.

The steps are needed to be taken in the wake of assembly elections due in a number of states next year. BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda held a meeting with party functionaries last week and discussed ways to amplify the message around government's achievements in mitigating the effects of the second wave of the pandemic.

Nadda also discussed with national general secretaries of the party and senior members the preparations for the anticipated third wave.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pm modi council of ministers
TRENDING NEWS

This Netflix India post about Friends will make you want to watch the show again

Curious cat investigates new toy, it doesn't go quite as planned. Watch video

Farah Khan posts cute video of ‘little Miss FOMO’. See who she’s talking about

This US teen holds Guinness World Record for largest mouth gape. Watch video
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Twitter
Riemann Hypothesis
Petrol Price
National Statistics Day 2021
Gold Price Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP