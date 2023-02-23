Home / India News / PM Modi to hold two rallies in poll bound-Meghalaya tomorrow

PM Modi to hold two rallies in poll bound-Meghalaya tomorrow

PTI |
Feb 23, 2023 10:43 PM IST

BJP Meghalaya president Ernest Mawrie said the prime minister will participate in a roadshow in Khyndailad area here in the heart of the city and will address the people after paying floral tributes to three freedom fighters of the state – U Tirot Sing, U Kiang Nangbah and Pa Togan Sangma at 11am.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in a roadshow here and will address an election rally in Tura in western Meghalaya on Friday in support of BJP candidates for the February 27 state assembly elections, a senior party leader said.

After the roadshow here, the Prime Minister will fly to Tura in West Garo Hills district in the afternoon where he will address a rally at the BCCI-funded Alotgre stadium.(ANI Pic Service)
After the roadshow here, the Prime Minister will fly to Tura in West Garo Hills district in the afternoon where he will address a rally at the BCCI-funded Alotgre stadium.(ANI Pic Service)

BJP Meghalaya president Ernest Mawrie said the prime minister will participate in a roadshow in Khyndailad area here in the heart of the city and will address the people after paying floral tributes to three freedom fighters of the state – U Tirot Sing, U Kiang Nangbah and Pa Togan Sangma at 11 am.

After the roadshow here, the Prime Minister will fly to Tura in West Garo Hills district in the afternoon where he will address a rally at the BCCI-funded Alotgre stadium.

Also read | Meghalaya polls: New entrants hope to win people’s support

The Prime Minister was to address a rally at the PA Sangma Sports Complex funded by the Centre at a cost of over 120 crore but the sports department had denied permission citing safety concerns.

BJP state vice president Bernard Marak, who is the saffron party candidate against Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma from South Tura constituency expressed his gratitude to the prime minister.

"To have the PM campaign in my constituency is a blessing. That he is coming to Tura itself will augur well for the party as it indicates how seriously the BJP is taking this election. Everyone in Garo Hills is excited about his visit," Marak told PTI.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pm modi meghalaya meghalaya elections + 1 more
pm modi meghalaya meghalaya elections
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 23, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out