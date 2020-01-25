PM Modi to pay homage to martyrs at National War Memorial ahead of R-Day celebrations

Updated: Jan 25, 2020 20:46 IST

In a first, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday visit the newly-built National War Memorial and pay homage to the martyrs before participating in the 71st Republic Day celebrations here.

“Before the commencement of the parade, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the nation in paying homage to the martyrs by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial,” an official statement said on Saturday.

The parade will start at 10 am with the National Salute. Duration of the parade will be 90 minutes.

Republic Day Deputy Commander Major General Alok Kakkar said that this would be the first time the Prime Minister will lay a wreath at the National War Memorial on the Republic Day.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be received by the Chief of Defence Staff and the three Services Chiefs,” Deputy Commander Major General Alok Kakkar had told ANI earlier.

This will also be the first time that the first Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat would attend the Republic Day parade and welcome the Prime Minister along with the three defence chiefs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government had created the post of Chief of Defence Staff last month and appointed Gen Rawat as the first officer to hold the position.

The National War Memorial, which was inaugurated in February last year by the Prime Minister, has been built in memory of the Indian soldiers who laid down their lives for the country post-independence.

In the parade, Kakkar said 16 marching contingents from Army, Navy, Air Force and Paramilitary forces will take part along with 31 bands overall.

Meanwhile, the Army Air Defence Corps will for the first time take part as a marching contingent while the Signal Corps contingent would be led by Captain Tanya Shergill, who is a fourth Generation Army officer. (ANI)