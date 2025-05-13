PM Modi to students as CBSE declares class 10, 12 results: ‘One result can't define you'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated students of CBSE Class 10 and 12 following the announcement of their board exam results. He emphasised that a single exam does not determine their worth and that their true abilities extend well beyond their marksheets. PM Modi congratulates class 10, 12 students as CBSE declares results(PTI)

“Heartiest congratulations to everyone who has cleared the CBSE Class XII and X examinations! This is the outcome of your determination, discipline and hard work,” the Prime Minister said in post on ‘X’.

PM Modi said, “Today is also a day to acknowledge the role played by parents, teachers and all others who have contributed to this feat. Wishing Exam Warriors great success in all the opportunities that lie ahead!”

“To those who feel slightly dejected at their scores, I want to tell them: one exam can never define you. Your journey is much bigger and your strengths go far beyond the mark sheet. Stay confident, stay curious because great things await. #ExamWarriors,” PM said in his social media post.

The results for Class 10th and 12th were announced earlier on Tuesday by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Girls outperform boys in Class 10 and 12

Girls outshone boys in both examinations. In Class 12, 91 per cent of girls passed, which is 5.94 per cent higher than the boys. Similarly, in Class 10, 95 per cent of girls cleared the exams, outperforming boys by 2.37 percent. The CBSE shared these statistics in an official press release.

This year, more than 93 per cent of students successfully cleared the Class 10 exams, while the pass percentage for Class 12 stood at 88.39 per cent—an improvement of 0.41 per cent over last year.

The Class 10 board exams were conducted from February 15 to March 18.