PM Modi to unveil ₹14,260-crore projects at Chhattisgarh’s silver jubilee celebration on Saturday

Raipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for development projects worth ₹14,260 crore during the silver jubilee celebration of Chhattisgarh State Foundation Day (Rajyotsav 2025) on Saturday. According to officials, PM Modi is scheduled to arrive in Raipur at 9.40 am and proceed to Shri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospital in Nava Raipur Atal Nagar.

Chhattisgarh, which was carved out of Madhya Pradesh in 2000, will mark the 25th anniversary of its formation on Saturday.

According to officials, PM Modi is scheduled to arrive in Raipur at 9.40 am and proceed to Shri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospital in Nava Raipur Atal Nagar, where he will interact with 2,500 children who have undergone treatment for congenital heart diseases under the Gift of Life initiative.

Modi will inaugurate Shanti Shikhar of the Brahma Kumaris — a modern centre for spiritual learning, peace, and meditation — at 10.45 am, following which he will unveil a statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on the premises of the newly built Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly in Nava Raipur and inaugurate the new assembly building.

After addressing a gathering at the new assembly building, he will inaugurate and visit the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Memorial and Tribal Freedom Fighters Museum in Nava Raipur around 1.30 pm. He will also launch the museum’s online portal and e-book Aadi Shourya in honour of tribal freedom fighters and unveil a horse-mounted statue of Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh.

Also Read: LWE grew due to Congress, BJP brought peace: PM in Chhattisgarh

Modi will subsequently attend the Chhattisgarh Rajat Mahotsav, commemorating 25 years of the state’s formation, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for projects worth over ₹14,260 crore across key sectors, including roads, industry, healthcare, and energy. These include 12 new Start-Up Village Entrepreneurship Programme (SVEP) blocks across nine districts.

He will lay the foundation stone for a four-lane greenfield highway from Pathalgaon–Kunkuri to the Chhattisgarh–Jharkhand border under the Bharatmala Project, being developed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) at a cost of ₹3,150 crore. He will also lay the foundation stone for the construction and upgradation of NH-130D (Narayanpur–Kasturmeta–Kutul–Nilangur–Maharashtra border), connecting Bastar and Narayanpur districts.

In the energy sector, Modi will inaugurate nine new power substations built at a cost of around ₹480 crore in districts including Raipur, Bilaspur, Durg, Bemetara, Gariyaband, and Bastar. He will also inaugurate Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited’s new petroleum oil depot in Raipur, constructed at a cost of over ₹460 crore, with a storage capacity of 54,000 kilolitres for petrol, diesel, and ethanol.

Also Read: Republic Day-like parade to mark Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birthday, Modi to receive salute

The Prime Minister will dedicate the 489-km Nagpur–Jharsuguda Natural Gas Pipeline, built at a cost of about ₹1,950 crore, which will connect 11 districts of Chhattisgarh to the National Gas Grid.

He will also lay the foundation stone for two Smart Industrial Areas — one at Siladehi–Gatwa–Birra in Janjgir–Champa district and another at Bijletala in Rajnandgaon district — along with a Pharmaceutical Park at Sector 22, Nava Raipur Atal Nagar.

Modi will lay the foundation stone for five new government medical colleges at Manendragarh, Kabirdham, Janjgir–Champa, and Geedam (Dantewada), as well as the Government Ayurveda College and Hospital in Bilaspur.