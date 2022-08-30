PM Modi to unveil new Indian Navy ensign on Sept 2. Read more here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the Indian Navy’s new ensign on September 2, his office said on Tuesday. The unveiling will take place during the commissioning of the nation's first indigenously constructed aircraft carrier -- INS Vikrant at Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kochi, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He will "unveil the new Naval Ensign (Nishaan), doing away with the colonial past," the PMO said in a statement, adding the new ensign will be "befitting the rich Indian maritime heritage".

It is for the fourth time that the ensign is being changed from January 26, 1950.

In the latest and existing ensign, the Indian Emblem is displayed at the intersection of the two red stripes on the Navy's current ensign, a white flag with red horizontal and vertical stripes. The canton is where the tricolor is displayed.

Chronology of the changes in Indian Navy’s ensign:

- In 1950, the Crown in the naval crest, depicted with an anchor, was replaced by the Ashokan Lion for the Indian Navy's Emblem.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

- Till 2001, the Red St George’s Cross was retained but later removed to bring the Navy blue color Indian Navy crest in.

- In 2004, the St George’s Cross was added back with an Ashoka emblem at the intersection of the cross. The Naval crest that was added in 2001, was removed.

- In 2014, the national motto “Satyameva Jayate” was added under the Ashok Emblem and it became the existing ensign. A white flag with horizontal and vertical stripes with the words ‘Satyameva Jayate” under the Ashoka emblem and the tricolor placed in the right top corner.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail