Live: PM Modi reaches Kevadiya to inaugurate Statue of Unity on Sardar Patel’s birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday inaugurate the Statue of Unity in Gujarat’s Narmada district. The 182-metre statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is touted to be the world’s tallest.

Built on Sadhu Bet, an islet near the Sardar Sarovar Dam, the statue will dwarf the current tallest statue, the Spring Temple Buddha in China (128m), and is almost double the height of the Statue of Liberty in New York.

The PM arrived in Ahmedabad on Tuesday night ahead of the unveiling of the statue on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and headed to Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar for night stay.

Here are the live updates:

8:45am IST PM Modi reaches Kevadiya ahead of unveiling of Statue of Unity Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches Kevadiya in Gujarat where he will inaugurate the Statue of Unity, a statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.





8:35am IST ‘Run for Unity’ event flagged off in Guwahati Union health minister JP Nadda and Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal flag off the Run for Unity event in Guwahati. Assam: Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda and Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal flag off #RunForUnity in Guwahati. #RashtriyaEktaDiwas pic.twitter.com/FUfql8XYek — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2018





8:25am IST Here are some visuals from Kevadiya ahead of the unveiling of the Statue of Unity Security personnel standing next to the Statue of Unity (Photo: ANI @Twitter)





8:20am IST India has today paid tribute to man who built India: Sports minister Rathore Sports minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore , present at the Run for Unity event in New Delhi, said that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s statue should have been made years ago. India has today paid tribute to a man who built India.





8:15am IST It’s a day of extreme significance, says gymnast Dipa Karmakar “ I participated in Run For Unity last year as well. It’s a day of extreme significance & I will try my best to witness it the inauguration” Gymnast Dipa Karmakar at “Run for Unity” in Delhi.





IST Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore flag off "Run for Unity" in Delhi on 143rd birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Gymnast Dipa Karmakar among other sportsperson also present. #StatueOfUnity pic.twitter.com/9emHGaemag — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2018





8:10am IST Run for Unity flagged off in Delhi by home minister & sports minister Home Minister Rajnath Singh and sports minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore flagged off “Run for Unity” in Delhi on 143rd birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Gymnast Dipa Karmakar was among a host of sportsperson present for the Run of Unity event.



