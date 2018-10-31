Today in New Delhi, India
LIVE BLOG

Live: PM Modi reaches Kevadiya to inaugurate Statue of Unity on Sardar Patel’s birth anniversary

Built on Sadhu Bet, an islet near the Sardar Sarovar Dam, the Statue of Unity will dwarf the current tallest statue, the Spring Temple Buddha in China (128m), and is almost double the height of the Statue of Liberty in New York.

By HT Correspondent | Oct 31, 2018 08:45 IST
highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday inaugurate the Statue of Unity in Gujarat’s Narmada district. The 182-metre statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is touted to be the world’s tallest.

Built on Sadhu Bet, an islet near the Sardar Sarovar Dam, the statue will dwarf the current tallest statue, the Spring Temple Buddha in China (128m), and is almost double the height of the Statue of Liberty in New York.

The PM arrived in Ahmedabad on Tuesday night ahead of the unveiling of the statue on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and headed to Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar for night stay.

Here are the live updates:

8:45am IST

PM Modi reaches Kevadiya ahead of unveiling of Statue of Unity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches Kevadiya in Gujarat where he will inaugurate the Statue of Unity, a statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

8:35am IST

‘Run for Unity’ event flagged off in Guwahati

Union health minister JP Nadda and Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal flag off the Run for Unity event in Guwahati.

8:25am IST

Here are some visuals from Kevadiya ahead of the unveiling of the Statue of Unity

Security personnel standing next to the Statue of Unity (Photo: ANI @Twitter)

8:20am IST

India has today paid tribute to man who built India: Sports minister Rathore

Sports minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore , present at the Run for Unity event in New Delhi, said that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s statue should have been made years ago. India has today paid tribute to a man who built India.

8:15am IST

It’s a day of extreme significance, says gymnast Dipa Karmakar

“ I participated in Run For Unity last year as well. It’s a day of extreme significance & I will try my best to witness it the inauguration” Gymnast Dipa Karmakar at “Run for Unity” in Delhi.

8:10am IST

Run for Unity flagged off in Delhi by home minister & sports minister

Home Minister Rajnath Singh and sports minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore flagged off “Run for Unity” in Delhi on 143rd birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Gymnast Dipa Karmakar was among a host of sportsperson present for the Run of Unity event.

8am IST

Bow to the great Sardar Patel, the stalwart who unified India: PM Modi

Ahead of unveiling the Statue of Unity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to India’s first home minister in a tweet.