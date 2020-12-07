e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 07, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / PM Modi to virtually inaugurate India Mobile Congress on Dec 8

PM Modi to virtually inaugurate India Mobile Congress on Dec 8

The 4th edition of the three-day telecom industry event will be held online for the first time due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

india Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 15:44 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
New Delhi
The event in 2019 recorded 75,000 visitors, 350 exhibitors, 350 speakers, 56 live 5G demos, over 50 thought leadership sessions and participation from over 60 countries.
The event in 2019 recorded 75,000 visitors, 350 exhibitors, 350 speakers, 56 live 5G demos, over 50 thought leadership sessions and participation from over 60 countries.(ANI)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 4th India Mobile Congress which is scheduled to start from December 8, according to industry body COAI.

The 4th edition of the three-day telecom industry event will be held online for the first time due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) DG Lt Gen SP Kochhar confirmed the programme schedule.

According to Kochhar, Reliance Industries Limited Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Bharti Group founder and Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal besides Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister of State for Communications and IT Sanjay Dhotre will be present during the inaugural session.

“It’s an absolute one of the kind memorable event that is going to extend the diversity and open a plethora of opportunities in the telecom world. We are extremely ecstatic about the active participation of the Hon’ble Prime Minister, at the IMC 2020 Virtual event, that is going to accentuate the importance of the Telecom Sector,” Kochhar told PTI.

The title theme of IMC 2020 will be inclusive Innovation - Smart, Secure and Sustainable.

Around 210 national and international speakers and over 150 exhibitors are expected to participate in the event.

The event in 2019 recorded 75,000 visitors, 350 exhibitors, 350 speakers, 56 live 5G demos, over 50 thought leadership sessions and participation from over 60 countries.

tags
top news
Centre sends advisory for ‘Bharat Bandh’; asks states to tighten security, ensure peace
Centre sends advisory for ‘Bharat Bandh’; asks states to tighten security, ensure peace
India’s imports from China dropped 13%, exports went up by 16% in 2020
India’s imports from China dropped 13%, exports went up by 16% in 2020
Akhilesh Yadav detained outside his house for protesting against farm laws
Akhilesh Yadav detained outside his house for protesting against farm laws
Bengal police use tear gas, water cannon to stop BJP rally in Siliguri; chaos prevails
Bengal police use tear gas, water cannon to stop BJP rally in Siliguri; chaos prevails
‘Let Rajinikanth reveal his political policy’: DMK chief Stalin
‘Let Rajinikanth reveal his political policy’: DMK chief Stalin
Farmers’ protest: Bharat Bandh to begin at 11am, say farmers
Farmers’ protest: Bharat Bandh to begin at 11am, say farmers
‘BJP govt should withdraw farm laws or quit’: Mamata Banerjee
‘BJP govt should withdraw farm laws or quit’: Mamata Banerjee
PM Modi’s ‘vocal for local tourism’ push at Agra metro project inauguration
PM Modi’s ‘vocal for local tourism’ push at Agra metro project inauguration
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers protest LIVE updatesIndia Covid-19 CasesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19 vaccineIndia vs AustraliaCovid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In