PM Modi to visit Assam, launch road network and lay foundation of hospitals

The one-day trip will be the second visit of the Prime Minister to poll-bound Assam within a fortnight. Last month, he had visited Sivasagar and gave land allotment certificates to 106,000 landless families.
By Utpal Parashar | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Guwahati
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 10:07 AM IST
Earthen lamps lit on Saturday evening at a site in Dhekiajuli in Assam where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public rally. (Narendra Modi/Twitter )

In his second visit in a fortnight to poll-bound Assam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday launch an ambitious road network project and lay the foundation of two medical colleges. The PM will address a rally in Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur district around noon before leaving for West Bengal. On January 23, Modi had addressed a rally at Sivasagar district and gave land allotment certificates to 106,000 landless families.

Assembly election in Assam is due in April-May and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led coalition is attempting another term in power by announcing and launching several major schemes.

“I will be among the people of Assam tomorrow. At a programme in Dhekiajuli, Sonitpur district, the ‘Asom Mala’ programme will be launched, which will boost the state’s infrastructure. This initiative will contribute to Assam’s economic progress and improve connectivity,” Modi tweeted on Saturday night.

“Foundation stones for medical colleges and hospitals in Biswanath and Charaideo will be laid. This will boost Assam’s health infrastructure. In the last few years, the state has made rapid strides in healthcare. This has benefitted not only Assam but also the entire northeast,” he added.

Modelled on the lines of Bharat Mala, the Asom Mala project is aimed at improving state highways and construct and repair major district roads across the state at a cost of nearly 5,500 crore.

The medical colleges at Biswanath and Charaideo districts will have 100 MBBS seats and along with 500-bed hospitals.

