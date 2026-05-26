...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

PM Modi to visit Australia in ‘near future’: Australian foreign minister Penny Wong

Wong said Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had announced that Modi would visit Australia in the “near future”.

Updated on: May 26, 2026 04:46 pm IST
By HT News Desk
Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Australia in the “near future”, Australian foreign minister Penny Wong said on Tuesday while addressing the media in New Delhi after attending the Quad foreign ministers' meeting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, shakes hands with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during an Indian community event at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.(AP/File Photo)

Foreign ministers from the Quad grouping, comprising India, the United States, Japan and Australia, on Tuesday announced a range of measures focused on critical technology, energy security, stronger supply chains and humanitarian cooperation during their meeting in the national capital.

PM Modi to visit Australia: Wong

Wong said Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had announced that Modi would visit Australia in the “near future”.

“My Prime Minister has today announced that Prime Minister Modi will visit Australia in the very near future,” she said.

She added, “We very much look forward to PM Modi coming to Australia as a friend of our PM, as an important comprehensive strategic partner, but also because the Indian diaspora is such a valued part of our Australian community.”

Foreign ministers from Australia, India, Japan and the United States on Tuesday announced fresh measures related to maritime security, port infrastructure and energy cooperation to strengthen engagement in the Indo-Pacific region.

Host external affairs minister S Jaishankar described the Quad leaders' discussions as meaningful and productive. He said the four democracies discussed safe, uninterrupted trade routes while calling for strict adherence to international law.

After the meeting, Rubio announced a new Indo-Pacific maritime surveillance initiative that will bring together the surveillance capabilities of the four nations and improve real-time information sharing across the region.

The ministers also introduced an Indo-Pacific energy security initiative designed to strengthen fuel and energy supply networks across the region. Rubio said the US will host a Quad fuel security forum later this year.

With inputs from agencies

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

pm modi australia narendra modi
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / PM Modi to visit Australia in ‘near future’: Australian foreign minister Penny Wong
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.