PM Modi to visit Bihar on Friday, unveil multiple airport projects of over 7,200 crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Motihari in Bihar Tomorrow on July 18 where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth ₹7,200 crore. The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for multiple rail projects. (PMO/ X)

In a post on X, PM Modi said, “Will be in Motihari, Bihar, tomorrow, 18th July. Development works worth Rs. 7200 crore will be dedicated to the nation or their foundation stones would be laid. These works cover Software Technology Parks, four new Amrit Bharat trains, road projects and more.”

According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office on Thursday, he will also address a public function.

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone, inaugurate and dedicate to the nation development projects catering to Rail, Road, Rural Development, Fisheries, Electronics and Information Technology sectors.

In line with his commitment to boost connectivity and infrastructure, Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation multiple rail projects. It includes automatic signalling between Samastipur-Bachhwara rail line that will enable efficient train operations in this section.

Doubling of Darbhanga-Thalwara and Samastipur-Rambhadrapur rail line part of Darbhanga-Samastipur doubling project worth over ₹580 crore that will enhance the capacity of train operations and reduce delays.

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for multiple rail projects. Rail projects include development of infrastructure for maintenance of Vande Bharat trains at Patliputra. Automatic signalling on Bhatni-Chhapra Gramin rail line (114 km) to enable streamlined train operations.

Upgradation of traction system in Bhatni-Chhapra Gramin section to enable higher train speeds by strengthening the traction system infrastructure and optimising energy efficiency.

Darbhanga-Narkatiaganj rail line doubling project worth around ₹4,080 crore to increase sectional capacity, enable operation of more passenger and freight trains, strengthen connectivity between North Bihar and the rest of the country.

In a major boost to road infrastructure in the region, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for 4-laning of Ara bypass of NH-319 that connects Ara-Mohania NH-319 and Patna-Buxar NH-922 providing seamless connectivity and reducing travel time.

Prime Minister will also inaugurate the 4-lane Parariya to Mohania section of NH-319, worth over ₹820 crore, part of NH-319 which connects Ara Town to NH-02 (Golden Quadrilateral) that will improve freight and passenger movement. Among others, a 2-lane with paved shoulder from Sarwan to Chakai of NH-333C which will facilitate the movement of goods and people and act as a key link between Bihar and Jharkhand.

Prime Minister will inaugurate New Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) facility at Darbhanga and State of the art Incubation Facility of STPI at Patna for promoting IT/ITES/ESDM Industry and Startups. These facilities will help in boosting IT software and service exports. It will also nurture the tech startup ecosystem for budding entrepreneurs, encourage innovation, IPR and product development.

In a major step towards strengthening the fisheries and aquaculture sector in Bihar, Prime Minister will inaugurate a series of fisheries development projects sanctioned under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY).

This will mark the launch of modern fisheries infrastructure including new fish hatcheries, biofloc units, ornamental fish farming, integrated aquaculture units, and fish feed mills across various districts in Bihar. Aquaculture projects will help in generating employment opportunities, enhance fish production, promote entrepreneurship, and accelerate socio-economic development in rural areas of Bihar.

In line with his vision of a future-ready railway network, Prime Minister will flag off four new Amrit Bharat trains between Rajendra Nagar Terminal (Patna) to New Delhi, Bapudham Motihari to Delhi (Anand Vihar Terminal), Darbhanga to Lucknow (Gomti Nagar) and Malda Town to Lucknow (Gomti Nagar) via Bhagalpur improving connectivity in the region.

Prime Minister will also release ₹400 crore to around 61,500 Self-Help Groups in Bihar under Deendayal Antyodaya Yojna-National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM). With a special focus on women-led development, over 10 crore women have been connected to Self-Help Groups (SHGs).

Prime Minister will also hand over keys to some beneficiaries as a part of Griha Pravesh of 12,000 beneficiaries and release over ₹160 crore to 40,000 beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin. (ANI)