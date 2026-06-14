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PM Modi to visit President Droupadi Murmu's in-laws' village in Odisha on June 20

President Murmu was married to Shyam Charan Murmu of Pahadpur. Her husband and two sons passed away before she assumed office in 2022.

Published on: Jun 14, 2026 09:52 am IST
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit President Droupadi Murmu's in-laws' village of Pahadpur in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on June 20 and participate in several programmes, officials said.

President Murmu is scheduled to arrive in Rairangpur on June 19, while the prime minister will join the state-level celebrations on June 20.(HT_PRINT)

Pahadpur, the native village of Murmu's late husband Shyam Charan Murmu, is located about 20 km from Rairangpur town, where the main state-level function marking the second anniversary of the BJP government in Odisha will be held.

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Droupadi Murmu was born in Uparbeda village in the Rairangpur subdivision and was married to Shyam Charan Murmu of Pahadpur. Her husband and two sons passed away before she assumed office as the President in 2022. A memorial has been set up for Murmu's husband and sons in the village.

President Murmu is scheduled to arrive in Rairangpur on June 19, while the prime minister will join the state-level celebrations on June 20.

Ahead of the visit, Chief Secretary Anu Garg chaired a high-level review meeting on Saturday and directed officials to complete all preparations within the stipulated timeframe.

The meeting was attended by senior officials of the Centre and the state government, along with other stakeholders. Officials from Mayurbhanj district, including the collector, eastern range IG and superintendent of police, participated virtually.

Discussions focused on security arrangements, protocol management, convoy movement, helipad preparedness, airport logistics, accommodation, healthcare facilities, fire safety, uninterrupted power and drinking water supply, road infrastructure, sanitation, telecommunications and media coordination.

Special Secretary, Home Department, Radha Kishan Sharma, presented a detailed status report on the preparations.

The chief secretary stressed the need for seamless coordination among departments and district authorities, regular monitoring of progress and strict adherence to timelines. She directed officials to ensure the highest standards of security, protocol and logistical management during the visit of the President and the prime minister.

After the meeting, Eastern Range DIG Pinak Mishra said around 150 platoons of police force, apart from senior officers, would be deployed as part of the security arrangements for the event.

Earlier on Thursday, Odisha Director General of Police Y B Khurania visited Mayurbhanj and reviewed preparations for the state government's second-anniversary programme. He instructed police personnel to remain vigilant along inter-state border areas to ensure foolproof security.

The DGP also inspected the routes to be used by the President and the PM and reviewed arrangements at locations scheduled to be visited by Murmu during her two-day tour of Odisha, officials said.

 
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