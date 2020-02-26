e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 26, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / ‘Peace and harmony central to our ethos’: PM Modi tweets on Delhi violence, appeals for calm

‘Peace and harmony central to our ethos’: PM Modi tweets on Delhi violence, appeals for calm

The PM underlined that it is necessary to maintain “calm and normalcy” at the earliest and said agencies on the ground were working to ensure “peace”.

india Updated: Feb 26, 2020 14:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Male: Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves as he emplanes for Sri Lanka from Male in Maldives, Saturday, June 08, 2019. (PTI Photo)(PTI6_9_2019_000010A)
Male: Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves as he emplanes for Sri Lanka from Male in Maldives, Saturday, June 08, 2019. (PTI Photo)(PTI6_9_2019_000010A)(PTI)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made an appeal to the protesters in Delhi to remain calm and maintain peace and brotherhood at all times.

“Peace and harmony are central to our ethos. I appeal to my sisters and brothers of Delhi to maintain peace and brotherhood at all times. It is important that there is calm and normalcy is restored at the earliest,” PM Modi said on Twitter.

“Had an extensive review on the situation prevailing in various parts of Delhi. Police and other agencies are working on the ground to ensure peace and normalcy,” the Prime Minister further said in another tweet.

The Cente has been regularly monitoring situation in Delhi with Home Minister Amit Shah holding three meetings in a span of 24 hours. National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval also took stock of the situation and even visited the violence-hit areas along with Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik.

Doval has been given the charge to oversee Delhi Police’s efforts to maintain peace in the area.

Twenty people have been killed in the violence which began on Monday. More than 250 are injured.

Fresh arson and stone-pelting was reported in Babarpur in Northeast Delhi on Wednesday after which the security personnel conducted a flag march. All the security personnel were equipped with riot gears and batons during the march. Some of them were also seen with INSAS rifles.

tags
top news
Peace central to our ethos, tweets PM on Delhi violence, appeals for calm
Peace central to our ethos, tweets PM on Delhi violence, appeals for calm
With 5 questions, Sonia Gandhi launches sharp attack at Centre over Delhi violence
With 5 questions, Sonia Gandhi launches sharp attack at Centre over Delhi violence
IB officer killed in mob attack in Delhi’s Chandbagh, body dumped in drain
IB officer killed in mob attack in Delhi’s Chandbagh, body dumped in drain
‘Won’t be another Shaheen Bagh in Delhi’: Kapil Mishra as protesters leave Jafrabad road
‘Won’t be another Shaheen Bagh in Delhi’: Kapil Mishra as protesters leave Jafrabad road
‘Once he feels he can do it, he’ll be destructive’: Kohli on young batsman
‘Once he feels he can do it, he’ll be destructive’: Kohli on young batsman
Toyota Vellfire launched: Big brother of Innova Crysta is priced at Rs 79.5 lakh
Toyota Vellfire launched: Big brother of Innova Crysta is priced at Rs 79.5 lakh
Huawei says its AppGallery is third largest in the world
Huawei says its AppGallery is third largest in the world
Call in the army, says Kejriwal after fresh violence in east Delhi pockets
Call in the army, says Kejriwal after fresh violence in east Delhi pockets
trending topics
Delhi violenceJafrabad protestNortheast Delhi Violence Day 3BS DhanoaAmitabh BachchanBihar STETDelhi clashes

don't miss

latest news

india news