‘Peace and harmony central to our ethos’: PM Modi tweets on Delhi violence, appeals for calm

Updated: Feb 26, 2020 14:04 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made an appeal to the protesters in Delhi to remain calm and maintain peace and brotherhood at all times.

“Peace and harmony are central to our ethos. I appeal to my sisters and brothers of Delhi to maintain peace and brotherhood at all times. It is important that there is calm and normalcy is restored at the earliest,” PM Modi said on Twitter.

“Had an extensive review on the situation prevailing in various parts of Delhi. Police and other agencies are working on the ground to ensure peace and normalcy,” the Prime Minister further said in another tweet.

The Cente has been regularly monitoring situation in Delhi with Home Minister Amit Shah holding three meetings in a span of 24 hours. National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval also took stock of the situation and even visited the violence-hit areas along with Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik.

Doval has been given the charge to oversee Delhi Police’s efforts to maintain peace in the area.

Twenty people have been killed in the violence which began on Monday. More than 250 are injured.

Fresh arson and stone-pelting was reported in Babarpur in Northeast Delhi on Wednesday after which the security personnel conducted a flag march. All the security personnel were equipped with riot gears and batons during the march. Some of them were also seen with INSAS rifles.