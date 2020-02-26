Supreme Court pans police for ‘lack of professionalism’ in handling Delhi clashes

india

Updated: Feb 26, 2020 12:15 IST

The Supreme Court on Wednesday rebuked the Delhi Police for their lack of professionalism in controlling the violence in the Northeast district of the national capital.

“The police need to take action like they do in England. Things are happening before them,” Justice KM Joseph said while hearing a petition on clearing the road in Shaheen bagh, which has been blocked for more than two months due to protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA.

“I must say certain things because my loyalty lies to the institution. The problem is lack of professionalism and independence of police. Why do police wait for somebody’s nod to act in accordance with law?” asked Justice Joseph.

“The moment an inflammatory remark is made, police should take action. Not just Delhi, any state for that matter. Police should act as per law,” Justice Joseph further said.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta urged the court to not make any adverse observation on Delhi violence as it will demoralise the police force. Mehta further said that nobody is aware of the ground realities in which the police force functions.

The judge then said that the remarks are made not in adversarial context but to ensure law and order is maintained.

The bench, however, refused to pass any interim order on the Shaheen Bagh protest, saying the environment is not conducive right now.

“It is time for all parties and stakeholders to lower their temperatures,” said Justice Kaul and posted the matter for further hearing on March 23.

The judges also made it clear that it will confine the hearing to Shaheen Bagh road blockade and while violence in other parts of Delhi is really unfortunate, “this bench will not go into that”.

It, therefore, disposed of applications which had urged court to pass orders on violence that has gripped the national capital.