PM Modi unveils Gujarat infra projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of infrastructural and development projects worth ₹284 crore in Gujarat’s Ekta Nagar and later urged young civil servants to improve the ease of living for citizens, highlighting the importance of strong feedback mechanisms. Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with young civil servants during Aarambh 6.0, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI)

On the first day of his two-day trip to Gujarat, the PM launched projects aimed to enhance the tourist experience, improve accessibility and support sustainability initiatives in the area, which is home to the world’s tallest statue, the Statue of Unity depicting Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

He will participate in the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations on Thursday. The birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is celebrated as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) on October 31, said an official release.

“Inaugurated key development works in Kevadia which will further enhance the facilities there,” Modi posted on X.

Later in the day, Modi addressed the officer trainees of the 99th Common Foundation Course, named Aarambh 6.0, at Ekta Nagar.

“Interacted with young civil servants during Aarambh 6.0. We had extensive discussions on how to improve governance with the spirit of Jan Bhagidari. Also highlighted the importance of having strong feedback mechanisms and improving grievance redressal systems. Urged the young civil servants to improve ‘Ease of Living’ for citizens,” said the PM on X.

The theme for this year’s programme is ‘roadmap for Aatmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat’. The 99th common foundation course – Aarambh 6.0 – includes 653 officer trainees from across 16 civil services of India and three civil services of Bhutan.

Around 7.15 am on October 31, Modi will offer floral tributes at the Statue of Unity, which will be followed by Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations, said officials.

The projects launched on Wednesday will elevate the global reputation of the Statue of Unity area and provide world-class facilities for visitors at Ekta Nagar, the government said in a statement.

The Statue of Unity has become a major attraction for tourists, attracting 5 million footfall in 2023, up from the 4.6 million recorded in 2022 and 2.7 million in 2019. . “To further enhance this international destination, various projects were inaugurated today, including the bonsai garden, sewage treatment plant, and the Sardar Sarovar Dam Experience Center. With the opening of a 50-bed sub-district hospital, Ekta Nagar now boasts upgraded health and public facilities,” said the government statement.

The projects unveiled included a sub-district hospital built at a cost of ₹22 crore, equipped with essential medical facilities such as a trauma centre, CT scan, intensive care unit, labour room, and an operation theatre. A new ICU-on-wheels service has also been introduced, providing immediate care in critical situations.

The PM also inaugurated a 4-megawatt solar project, worth ₹23.26 crore, advancing Ekta Nagar’s journey towards green energy. In response to flood damage in 2023, a protective wall near the cactus garden will be expanded, ensuring a safe environment and added facilities for tourists. Additionally, in Garudeshwar, land elevation work has begun for a Hospitality District redevelopment project costing ₹60 crore, aiming to prevent flood risks and support sustained development, it said.

On October 31, after administering the Ekta Diwas pledge, Modi will witness the Ekta Diwas Parade featuring 16 marching contingents from the police forces of nine states and one Union territory, four Central Armed Police Forces, National Cadet Corps, and a marching band. The event will showcase special displays including the National Security Guard’S Hell March, motorcycle shows by the Border Security Force and Central Reserve Police Force personnel, an Indian martial arts demonstration, a children’s piped band performance, and the Indian Air Force’s ‘Surya Kiran’ flypast.