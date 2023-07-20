PM Modi urges MPs to make best use of monsoon session, condemns Manipur violence: Top quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off the Parliament's monsoon session with a sharp remark over the long-standing violence in Manipur. He also condemned the incident after a video of two women paraded naked in the state's Kangpokpi district went viral, and said that he is ‘pained’, assuring that no guilty will be spared.

Pointing out the responsibilities of the legislature, PM Modi expressed confidence that this session will be utilised to the fullest in public interest.

Top quotes from PM Modi's address ahead of the Parliament session:

We are seeing a ‘double Sawan (fifth month of the Hindu calender)’ this year and therefore its duration is also longer. This month is best known for the beginning of sanctified businesses. There could be no better occasion than everyone meeting at the temple of democracy during this month. I believe that all the respected MPs together will make the best use of this session for the public interest The sharpest the discussion is, the virtuous the result that turn out in favour of the far-reaching public interest. Ideas from MPs are connected to the roots and they make decision making resilient. I urge all the MPs from every political parties to carry forward the efforts for public good during this session. This session is of importance because the bills that are being introduced this time are in favour of the citizens. My heart is filled with pain and anger. The incident from Manipur that has come before us is shameful for any civilised society. I urge all the CMs to further strengthen law & order in their states - especially for the security of women and take the strongest measures. Be it any incident in Rajasthan or Chhattisgarh of Manipur or any corner of the country - rise above politics.

