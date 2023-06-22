PM Modi US Visit LIVE updates: Bilateral talks, Congress speech on PM's day 3 schedule
PM Modi US visit LIVE updates: Prime minister Narendra Modi embarked on his first designated state visit to the United States from June 20-24.
PM Modi US visit LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to kick off the third day of his state visit to the United States on Thursday, a day after leading the historic yoga session at the United Nations headquarters in New York and attending a private dinner with President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at the White House in Washington on Wednesday.
PM Modi's schedule for day 3 includes addressing a joint session of the US Congress and later attending the state dinner at the White House. Prior to that, Modi and Biden will also hold bilateral meetings at the White House, which will follow after their one-on-one meeting in the Oval Office. He will also participate in a joint press conference where he is expected to take two questions from the media – one from the US press and one from an Indian journalist.
Follow all the updates here:
- Thu, 22 Jun 2023 04:59 PM
PM Modi to take two questions in presser with Joe Biden
PM Modi will participate in a joint presser with US president Joe Biden on the third day of his state visit. He is expected to take two questions at the conference – one question from the US press and one from an Indian journalist.
- Thu, 22 Jun 2023 04:49 PM
These lawmakers are skipping PM Modi's US Congress address. Who are they?
US lawmakers Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are among those who will skip PM Modi's address to joint US Congress on Thursday.
- Thu, 22 Jun 2023 04:41 PM
Private dinner at White House: PM Modi-Biden exchange special gifts. See pics
PM Modi, US president Biden and First Lady Jill Biden exchanged gifts during a private dinner hosted by the couple for Indian leader at the White House. See pics here.
- Thu, 22 Jun 2023 04:29 PM
PM Modi-Biden to meet one-on-one ahead of bilateral talks
Prime Minister Modi and President Biden will have a one-on-one meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Thursday before holding high-level bilateral talk over areas like defence, space and critical technologies to boost India-US ties.
- Thu, 22 Jun 2023 04:24 PM
A joint press conference in PM's engagements on day 3 schedule
On third day of his visit, Prime Minister Modi will participate in a joint press conference where he is expected to take two questions from the media – one from the US press and one from an Indian journalist.
- Thu, 22 Jun 2023 04:17 PM
Amid PM Modi’s US visit, GE Aerospace inks pact with HAL to co-produce fighter jet engines in India
General Electric Aerospace announced on Thursday it will co-produce its F414 engines in India, with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). Read more.
- Thu, 22 Jun 2023 04:10 PM
PM Modi's US visit day 2: Where to check all updates?
All updates related to PM Modi's second day of state visit to the US can be checked here.
- Thu, 22 Jun 2023 04:00 PM
Modi US Visit Day 3 schedule: Bilateral talks, speech at Congress. All details
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to kick off the third day of his state visit to the United States on Thursday. Here what's on his day 3 schedule.