PM Modi US Visit LIVE updates: Bilateral talks, Congress speech on PM's day 3 schedule

PM Modi US visit LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to kick off the third day of his state visit to the United States on Thursday, a day after leading the historic yoga session at the United Nations headquarters in New York and attending a private dinner with President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at the White House in Washington on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at White House for a private engagement with the U.S. President, Joe Biden and the First Lady of the United States (FLOTUS) Jill Biden, in Washington DC, USA on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)(PIB)

PM Modi's schedule for day 3 includes addressing a joint session of the US Congress and later attending the state dinner at the White House. Prior to that, Modi and Biden will also hold bilateral meetings at the White House, which will follow after their one-on-one meeting in the Oval Office. He will also participate in a joint press conference where he is expected to take two questions from the media – one from the US press and one from an Indian journalist.