On PM Modi's ‘no discrimination’ remark, Owaisi cites '300 churches burnt' in Manipur

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his “no discrimination in India" statement during his State visit to the United States this week. Owaisi raked up the issues of the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, rollback of Maulana Azad Fellowship Scheme in December last year, among other steps, that he alleged, were “the signs of discrimination against minorities”.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen President Asaduddin Owaisi.(ANI)

“Three hundred churches were burnt in Manipur, isn't that a discrimination? The CAA was made by the Modi government on the basis of religion while Maulana Azad Fellowship Scheme (implemented by UGC for the students of Muslim, Sikh, Parsi, Buddhist, Christian and Jain minority communities) was scrapped…all these steps are a sign of discrimination,” Owaisi told reporters.

Owaisi's blunt attack comes in response to Modi's remark during a joint presser held with US President Joe Biden in the White House on Thursday, where he was asked by the US media about the steps taken by his government to protect the rights of Muslims and other minorities.

Modi, in his response, asserted that “democracy runs in our veins” and said India does not discriminate on the basis of religion or caste. He also invoked his Bharatiya Janata Party's much-emphasised slogan “sabka saath, sabka vikas."

The rare presser gained many eyeballs in domestic politics since it is unusual for Modi to take direct questions from the media. It also invited criticism by the opposition parties, including the Congress, which frequently accuses the Modi government of infringing upon the rights of minorities and restricting freedom of speech.

Notably, during Modi's visit, as many as 75 US Senators and Congressional lawmakers wrote to Biden outlining their concerns over the alleged human rights issues in India under the Modi government. Separately, former US president Barack Obama also called for the protection of the rights of ethnic minorities in India, in an interview which coincided with Modi's visit.

