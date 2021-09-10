PM Modi, vice president Naidu greet people on Ganesh Chaturthi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other leaders on Friday extended their greetings to people on Ganesh Chaturthi, wishing them peace and prosperity on the festival, which is being celebrated across the country amid the coronavirus pandemic. PM Modi said that he hopes the festival will bring good luck and prosperity to the lives of people. “Wishing you all a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. May this auspicious occasion bring happiness, peace, good fortune and health to everyone's life. Ganpati Bappa Morya!” PM Modi’s tweet loosely translated from Hindi read.

President Ram Nath Kovind also extended his greeting on Ganesh Chaturthi. “Warm wishes to all citizens on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. I wish that Lord Ganesha helps us in being successful in the fight against Covid-19 and blesses everyone with happiness and peace. Let us all follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour ‍while celebrating the festival,” the President's tweet loosely translated from Hindi read.

In pictures: Ganesh Chaturthi celebrated under Covid shadow for the second time

Vice president M Venkaiah Naidu also extended his greetings on Ganesh Chaturthi and said that Lord Ganesha is seen as an ‘embodiment of wisdom’ in the country. “Shri Ganesh ji is revered as an embodiment of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune in our country. May the Lord Vinayaka remove all obstacles in our endeavours,” vice president Naidu said in his tweet.

As Ganesh Chaturthi begins, Maharashtra monitors Covid situation closely

Union home minister Amit Shah earlier shared a picture of Lord Ganesha and wished people as the 10-day festival began. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also wished people on Ganesh Chaturthi on Twitter.

This is the second year in a row that the Ganesh Chaturthi festival is being celebrated under the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic. Karnataka and Maharashtra, where the festival is celebrated with fervour, have announced a slew of restrictions in a bid to curb the spread of the disease. In Mumbai, police have banned processions and disallowed devotees from visiting Ganesh pandals. Orders under section 144 of the CrPC were imposed on Thursday evening in Mumbai prohibiting assembly of five or more people during the festivities from September 10 to September 19.