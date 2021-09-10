As Ganesh Chaturthi begins, Maharashtra monitors Covid situation closely

As the 10-day long Ganeshotsav begins on Friday, the Maharashtra government is closely monitoring the Covid situation, amid a jump in active cases on Thursday. The state reported 4,219 fresh Covid infections, while the active cases jumped from 47,880 on Wednesday to 50,229. The state reported 55 deaths, pushing its toll to 138,017. A day after Mumbai recorded a seven-week high, it reported 457 fresh Covid infections on Thursday. Mumbai also reported two fatalities, pushing the toll to 16,006.

Maharashtra is seeing an overall downward trend in Covid cases over the past few days, but around five districts, including Mumbai and Pune, are showing a rise in daily Covid-19 cases. The rise in cases in the two cities is a cause of concern for authorities, as Mumbai and Pune were major hotspots during the first and second wave of infections since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Pune district, too, saw an increase in its active case count. The district’s active cases went from 12,364 on Wednesday to 12,758. On Thursday, Pune city, its rural areas and Pimpri-Chinchwad reported 233, 541 and 177 fresh cases, respectively. Pune city’s cases have gone from 198 to 276 between September 6 and September 8. A similar trend is seen in the rural areas of Pune. Between September 6 and 9, the daily cases increased from 416 to 541 on Thursday.

The state has not decided to impose any lockdown restrictions during the festive season, but authorities have appealed the people to exercise caution and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour in view of the impending third wave of Covid infections.