PM Modi welcomes ‘new member’ at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg: 'Deepjyoti truly adorable' | Video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced a "new member" to his residence at Lok Kalyan Marg in Delhi on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the calf 'Deepjyoti', who was born at the Prime Minister's official residence, in New Delhi.

Posting a video on X, PM Modi referenced a scriptural saying, "Gaav: Sarvasukha Prada:," to announce the arrival of a new addition to his family.

"It is said in our scriptures - 'Gaavh Sarvasukh Pradaah'. A new member has auspiciously arrived at the Prime Minister's residence premises at Lok Kalyan Marg" PM Modi said in a Hindi post on X.

The new member is a calf, born to a cow at the Prime Minister’s residence, with a distinctive light-shaped mark on its forehead.

ALSO READ- 'Free Bengal from Modi's rule': Bangladeshi pro-al Qaeda Islamist asks CM Mamata Banerjee

Inspired by this feature, PM Modi named the calf 'Deepjyoti,' which translates to 'light flame.'

"In the Prime Minister's residence, the beloved mother cow has given birth to a new calf, which has a symbol of light on its forehead. Hence, I have named it ‘Deepjyoti’," he shared.

In the video, Prime Minister Modi is seen showing affection to the newborn calf, gently petting and playing with it, and walking around his garden while holding the calf.

PM Modi also shared photographs in which he is spending time with the calf at his residence.

ALSO READ- Keeping up with UP | Varanasi waits for its representative Narendra Modi to visit

Watch: PM Modi kisses calf 'Deepjyoti'

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the nation on the occasion of Hindi Diwas on Saturday.

"Best wishes to everyone on Hindi Diwas," he wrote in a Hindi post on X.

Hindi Diwas is observed annually on September 14 to commemorate the adoption of Hindi as the official language by the Constituent Assembly in 1949.

ALSO READ- At Doda rally, PM Narendra Modi says terrorism breathing its last in J&K, slams 'dynastic politics'

Later in the day, PM Modi addressed rally in Jammu & Kashmir's Doda, his first in the election bound erstwhile State.