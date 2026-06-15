PM Modi welcomes US-Iran peace deal, says ‘will help restore peace, freedom of navigation’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday welcomed the peace agreement reached between the United States and Iran, hoping that it will “help restore peace” and “ensure the freedom of navigation”. The agreement, which was reached to end their war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, is due to be signed in Switzerland on June 19. PM Modi said that he welcomed the peace deal on ending the conflict in West Asia. (PMO/File Photo)

Although the arrangement remains a framework at this stage, it still is the biggest progress towards ending a conflict that has claimed thousands of lives and disrupted global energy markets since it began after joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran in February.

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The reopening of the strait is also expected to ease concerns across Asia, which relied on about 90% of the oil transported through the key waterway before the conflict began.

Modi welcomes US-Iran deal In a statement posted on X, the prime minister said that he welcomed the peace deal on ending the conflict in West Asia “which has caused serious economic disruption across the world and led to loss of life in many countries.”

He hoped that the implementation of the agreement would help “help restore peace and stability in the region and ensure the freedom of navigation and commerce.”

“We look forward to deliberations on the remaining issues reaching a sustainable final agreement,” he added.