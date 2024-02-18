 PM Modi to inaugurate Okha-Beyt Dwarka Signature Bridge on February 25 | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / PM Modi to inaugurate 2.5-km-long Okha-Beyt Dwarka Signature Bridge on February 25

PM Modi to inaugurate 2.5-km-long Okha-Beyt Dwarka Signature Bridge on February 25

ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta
Feb 18, 2024 11:21 PM IST

The 2.5 km-long bridge connects Okha and Beyt in the pilgrimage site of Dwarka in Gujarat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the newly constructed Okha-Beyt Dwarka Signature Bridge in Gujarat on February 25. The 2.5 km-long bridge connects Okha and Beyt in the pilgrimage site of Dwarka. It will thus boost connectivity to the Dwarkadhish Temple.

Okha-Beyt Dwarka Signature Bridge (ANI)
Okha-Beyt Dwarka Signature Bridge (ANI)

Built at a cost of 978 crore, Modi government initiated the bridge's construction in 2017. Prior to its construction, pilgrims relied on water transport to reach the Dwarkadhish Temple in Beyt, Dwarka.

In an interaction with news agency ANI, a tourist highlighted the significance of the bridge in boosting tourism and cutting down travel time to Beyt, Dwarka.

"This bridge, which will be a gift to the people of Gujarat by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will benefit us in a lot of ways. It will boost tourism, save us time and would also boost our access to quality healthcare with the development of public infrastructure. Tourists who once sailed 5 hours on boats to Beyt Dwarka can now straightaway take the bridge. It will cut down their travel time by 3 hours," said the tourist.

Another tourist highlighted that the bridge would offer a sustainable option for those who are cannot afford boat cruises.

"The bridge will serve as an effective and sustainable option for those who are unable to afford boat cruises. It would enable and facilitate transportation of locals, who often have to navigate many challenges while commuting at night," said the tourist.

Features of the Okha-Beyt Dwarka Signature Bridge

It is India's longest cable-stayed bridge, with solar panels installed on the upper portions of its footpath, generating one megawatt of electricity. The bridge has been adorned with verses from the Bhagavad Gita and with images of Lord Krishna on both sides.

