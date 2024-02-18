In Modi 3.0, India will be free from terrorism, separatism, Naxalism: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union home minister Amit Shah spoke at the BJP's National Convention 2024 at Delhi's Bharat Mandapam on Sunday. During his address at the event, Shah exuded confidence that the Narendra Modi-led government will come to power for the third consecutive time and promised that in Modi 3.0, India will be completely free from terrorism, separatism, and Naxalism. Union Minister of Home and Cooperation Amit Shah

Shah said securing the nation and its borders is the top priority of the Modi government. He highlighted the government's commitment to make India a developed nation, an Atmanirbhar nation, and free from the vestiges of slavery by 2047.

During his address, the Home minister hailed the Modi government's initiatives to provide homes, water supply, gas connection, electricity, toilets, 5 kgs of free food grains and health insurance up to ₹5 lakhs to the people.

He said that Modi has put an end to casteism, dynastic rule, and appeasement politics from the country's politics. Shah also said that in Modi's third term as PM, India would rise to the third rank among economies of the world.

“For the first time, the 140 crore people of Bharat have dreamed of building a great Bharat and this dream has been given to them by Narendra Modi. Modi Ji has not only given them that dream but also the determination to make this dream come true with concerted efforts. The nation has decided that by 2047 Bharat will become a developed nation, an Atmanirbhar nation, and free from the vestiges of slavery,” he said.

“In the last 10 years, Modi Ji has attained many milestones. Freedom from corruption, poverty, dynasticism, and appeasement that have been shrouding the nation for years now have been alleviated by the Modi government. For the first time, Modi Ji has established the politics of performance in the nation. Modi Ji ended the mass inferiority complex and inspired the belief among the people of this nation that they too can achieve new heights,” he added.

Amit Shah attacks Congress

Amit Shah said the Congress ended the country's democratic spirit.

"The INDI Alliance and the Congress party’s gift to our nation is ending our democratic spirit through corruption, dynasticism, appeasement, and casteism. But Modi Ji in the last ten years ended this and brought the politics of performance to the centrality," he said.

In the upcoming election, there are two camps like the battle of Mahabharata which was fought between the Pandavs and Kauravs. In this election one camp is the Modi-led BJP and NDA and the other camp is the Congress-led INDI Alliance which is a formation of all the dynastic parties. The Indi Alliance or the Ghamandiya Alliance is a supporter of corruption, dynasticism, appeasement, and casteism. On the other hand, the NDA alliance walks on the principle of nation first," he added.