'Forefront of pioneering reforms': PM Modi greets finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on her birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday wished Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on her birthday and said that she is at the forefront of pioneering reforms aimed at "transforming the Indian economy and fulfilling the dream of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat". Taking to his official Twitter handle, the Prime Minister greeted Sitharaman and prayed for her long and healthy life.

Acknowledging the Prime Minister's wishes on her birthday, Sitharaman thanked him for his blessings and guidance, which the finance minister said motivates her to continue to serve the nation.

"Thank you very much, the honourable Prime Minister of India," Sitharaman tweeted from her official handle on the microblogging website. "Your blessings and guidance give me strength and motivation to serve the nation."

Several national-level politicians and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionaries also wished veteran party leader Sitharaman on her birthday. "Warm birthday wishes to Union finance minister Smt Nirmala Sitharaman-ji," tweeted former Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa. "Praying for your long and healthy life in the service of the nation."

Nirmala Sitharaman, who held the defence portfolio in the previous term of the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre, was appointed as the finance and corporate affairs minister in 2019 for the second Modi cabinet. As the first full-time female finance minister of India, Sitharaman has led several important charges, including the central government's Covid-19 Economic Response Task Force during the pandemic. She also presented the Union Bidget 2020-21 on February 1 last year, her maiden budget in the Parliament.