PM Modi wishes 'hardworking' Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu on his 41st birthday

PM Modi wishes ‘hardworking’ Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu on his 41st birthday

Previously, Pema Khandu had served as Minister of Tourism, Urban Development and Water Resources in former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Nabam Tuki’s government.

india Updated: Aug 21, 2020 11:47 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
New Delhi
Narendra Modi on Friday wished Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on his 41st birthday(ANI)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on his 41st birthday, saying that he is doing path-breaking work to transform the state and to empower its youth.

“Birthday wishes to the hardworking Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu ji. He is doing path-breaking work to transform Arunachal Pradesh and empower the youth of the state. May Almighty bless him with long and healthy life in service of the people,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

Khandu became India’s youngest Chief Minister at 37 years in July 2016.

Previously, he had served as Minister of Tourism, Urban Development and Water Resources in former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Nabam Tuki’s government.

