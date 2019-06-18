PM Modi working on new, updated edition of his book ‘Exam Warriors’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been working on a new edition of his book Exam Warriors following the conclusion of the national elections last month, according to people aware of the development.

He is believed to have suggested an updated edition of the book, which has sold two million copies till now. He wants to write about mental health and about children getting addicted to gadgets in the revised edition.

Confirming this, Milee Aishwarya of Penguin Random House India, said: “Exam Warriors did very well and we are excited to bring out the updated version of the book later this year.”

According to its publisher, Exam Warriors is a handy guide for students in India and across the world.

According to people aware of developments, Modi first got the idea of updating the 208-page book during an interaction he held with students taking exams on January 29. During the interaction, a parent complained to him that his child would spend far too much time playing games online instead of studying. “Does he play PubG?’’ the Prime Minister had asked. This got him thinking about this issue and so it has become a major portion of the addition.

The Prime Minister was also struck by the issue of students being depressed about their performance and their mental health in hostels. So he will also write about this in his book.

“He feels strongly that these issues should be addressed and so he has been working on writing all of this out over this month,’’ said an official on condition of anonymity.

He dictates what he wants to write to his team, which is then drafted and shown to him for his final approval. Modi also has also given inputs about the illustrations in the book.

Akhilesh Mishra, CEO of Bluekraft Foundation that is the technology and knowledge partner for the book, said, “The book sold two million copies, and in 10 languages... in three languages it is ready to be published. It is a very successful idea that was number one on Amazon.’’

First Published: Jun 18, 2019 07:30 IST